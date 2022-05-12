Some of the Western Slope’s best young actors will represent Mesa County School District 51 at the 2022 Bobby G Awards.
At the ceremony for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ annual awards, to be held May 26 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, two actors from district schools, as well as one group of students, will have a chance to bring prestigious silverware home from the Front Range.
Palisade High School senior Kai Symons is one of five finalists for the Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role Award for his performance as Charlie Davenport in the school’s production of “Annie Get Your Gun.”
“Honestly, it’s a shock and an honor. That’s the best way I can describe it,” Symons said. “It’s such a competitive award and I’m so excited and proud to even be in that conversation at all.”
Central High School’s production of “The Addams Family” has two Bobby G finalists: freshman Addison Cain for the Rising Star Award for her performance as Alice Beineke and the school’s orchestra for the Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra.
“I’m happy about being rewarded for all the hard work that I’ve put in and that Central theater has put in, with the orchestra as well,” Cain said. “We’re really a community. We help each other and we all put in hard work to do the best that we can.”
One actor could end his time in high school with a Bobby G Award. The other might win one near the beginning of her time at Central.
Both performers spoke to The Daily Sentinel about how they go about giving such notable performances.
“I really try to put in work on being consistent throughout the show,” Symons said. “I think that’s one of the biggest keys, making sure that every scene that you’re in kind of has the same energy and enthusiasm as the scene before it and after it, making sure that every scene is the best that you can make it.”
“For me, it’s really about having fun and doing what I love,” Cain added. “That’s what really allows me to give a good performance: just having fun.”
This year, Denver Center for the Performing Arts adjudicators evaluated 41 participating productions in 18 Colorado counties. More than 3,500 students were adjudicated; 552 participated in workshops held by Center for Performing Arts teaching artists.
And out of all of those students, only a handful from 29 schools earned invites to the May 26 awards.
“I’m excited to learn more about my fellow nominees and just see the level of artistry that’s in that group. I’m excited to go to Denver again and spend some time with other theater people,” Symons said.
“I am really looking forward to the experience of going to an awards ceremony and hopefully winning,” Cain said. “The nomination itself is such a big honor.