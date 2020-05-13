Mesa County Valley School District 51 on Wednesday unveiled its finalized plan for its nine graduation ceremonies July 10-13. Each school will host "drive-thru graduations" in which students receive their diplomas and get their picture taken without leaving their vehicle.
“You won’t receive a burger or anything like that when you go through there,” joked D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko as she discussed the plan at Wednesday’s Mesa County Public Health briefing.
Students and their family members (up to two cars) will enter the parking lot of their respective high school, where they’ll be put in a group with 10-12 other cars. This way, students can witness other classmates graduating, somewhat like a standard ceremony. The district has ordered school-specific masks that each student will wear with their cap and gown, which they’ll already be wearing when they arrive. They’ll be greeted by a small group of staffers and have their picture taken, which they’ll be able to access later. That photo opportunity will be the only time they can pull off their mask and parents won't be allowed out of their cars.
Gradation speeches will be pre-recorded and sent to students after the ceremony along with the individual mini ceremonies for each graduate.
Because of the size of some graduating classes (Fruita Monument has approximately 400 graduating seniors; Grand Junction and Central aren’t far behind), the district is hoping to have each student in and out in 30 seconds. Staff members will conduct test runs in early June.
Even if Mesa County or Colorado guidelines change to allow for more than 10 people in one gathering, the district will still likely spend no more than a minute on each student.
“We believe this allows us to honor our students because they’ve had to give up many different things, many different celebrations during their senior year,” Sirko said.
Sirko and members of the D51 board discussed holding similar ceremonies to the Air Force Academy. The university held its graduation in April with graduates standing 8 feet apart. The only way to watch the ceremony was online streaming. However, the district decided against the plan.
“Honestly, at one point, the state was pretty excited about that piece, but when you really look at it, those kinds of constraints work better for the Air Force Academy or a military-type environment where you have more control over all aspects of it,” Sirko said. “The Air Force Academy style, the board and the state weren’t as excited about that for the high school graduation because crowd control would be very difficult. If we have no audience and only the students and staff present along North Avenue, people would probably be lined up along the fence all the way to 12th Street. It’s very hard to honor social distancing.”
The format for graduation has been solidified, as have the dates. School Board members discussed moving the ceremonies to June to accommodate for students who will leave the area before July. However, the July dates remained the choice.
“Many families have asked us not to move the dates again because they already have family plans around those dates,” Sirko said. “People have kind of set up around those dates. Plus, we do hope we may have a little more latitude around crowd size once we get to July. Not that we’re going to have a bunch of people out of their cars, but it may allow you to have some students watch classmates."