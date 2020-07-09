Suplizio Field is hosting School District 51’s remaining high school graduation ceremonies this weekend, beginning with Central High School on Friday morning at 8 a.m.
All total, there will be six different ceremonies at Suplizio Field.
Following Central’s ceremony will be Palisade High School at 8 p.m. On Saturday and Monday, the plan of ceremonies at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. will repeat. Saturday will feature Grand Junction High School in the morning and Fruita Monument High School in the evening. Monday will feature Grand River Academy in the morning and R-5 High School in the evening.
Each graduate can have four guests in attendance, although those figures have flexibility in certain contexts. Graduates, guests and staff are all expected to maintain social distancing and wear masks inside the stadium in order for the event to meet Mesa County Public Health’s standards.
The gap between ceremonies was planned by the district in order to counter the potential heat, which will be as overbearing in the afternoon as the district had predicted. From Friday to Monday, the high temperatures in Grand Junction will be close to or surpass 100 degrees.
However, with the ceremonies taking place in the morning and the evening, all in attendance won’t have to face that level of heat. According to the National Weather Service, the predicted morning temperatures in Grand Junction on Friday and Saturday are 74 and 77 degrees, respectively. The evening ceremonies will be slightly hotter at 85 and 88 degrees.
“The weather forecast is pretty typical for Grand Junction in July, which is always hottest in the afternoons,” said District 51 spokeswoman Emily Shockley. “That is why we planned morning and evening graduations.”
The district will provide graduates with bottles of water to combat the Western Slope sun, but they can also bring their own water.
“We’re reminding people to wear sunscreen and attire appropriate for the weather, and also to bring water,” Shockley said.
The switch from the graduation’s traditional venue at Stocker Stadium to the adjacent Suplizio Field will also provide a bit of a break from the evening heat. The majority of the stands at Suplizio Field face east.
Colorado Mesa University is also hosting its graduation ceremonies at Suplizio Field later this summer. Three separate ceremonies will be held Aug. 1 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with majors determining slots.