Mesa County Valley School District 51 just held its first-ever Rube Goldberg contest, with two kids being awarded first-place finishes out of a dozen entries.
The district describes the Rube Goldberg machine as "a feat of engineering and an entertaining visual delight that relies on a chain reaction to complete a final task."
The elementary school winner, Mesa View Elementary's Analia Kleven, built a contraption that uses a marble to ultimately open a book. The Rube Goldberg machine sends a marble through a tunnel and down a ramp before knocking over dominoes, propelling a golf ball through a pipe into a bucket. The bucket is connected via fishing line to the cover of a book, and once the bucket is weighed down by the golf ball, the fishing line pulls on the book cover, opening the book to its first page.
To honor Kleven's accomplishment, the D51 Foundation presented her teacher, Emily Youmans, a $300 check at Mesa View on Thursday morning to purchase STEM materials for her classroom.
The middle school winner, William Gustafson of East Middle School, similarly built a contraption meant to open a book. He released a marble down a ramp until it collided with an increasingly elaborate, winding path of dominoes. The final domino knocked over a stand upon which an unlit candle was sitting, attached by a string to a book on the table above. Once the candle fell, the book opened.
Gustafson and middle school second-place finisher Jacob Gordon, also an East Middle School student, have Sarah Rath as their teacher and leader on the project. The third-place finisher was the group West Middle School GT, led by teacher DebbieBeth Hoffman.
The second-place finisher at the elementary school level was Chipeta Elementary's 3rd Grade Harry Potter Machine, led by teacher Tracy Walters. The third-place finisher was STEAM at Tope Elementary Team 2, led by teacher Brooke Kyle.