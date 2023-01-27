Last spring, Mesa County Valley School District 51 searched for Brian Hill’s successor as assistant superintendent after Hill’s promotion to superintendent was confirmed.
Ultimately, after identifying some candidates and conducting multiple rounds of interviews, the district opted to leave the position vacant for the 2022-2023 school year. However, Hill said last year that the district would resume its search for an assistant superintendent in early 2023, and the district is now doing exactly that.
The assistant superintendent position listing has once again been posted by the district, with a salary ranging from $138,000 to $208,000. Applications are being accepted through Feb. 3. The person hired will start July 1.
“We’ll screen candidates and then we’ll have committee interviews in mid-February,” Hill said. “If we find somebody that’s the right fit, ideally, we’ll move that forward to the board for approval in March.”
The hiring of an assistant superintendent would relieve Hill of some of his workload. In his first year as Diana Sirko’s replacement as D51 superintendent, he’s handled duties that will be handled by an assistant superintendent moving forward.
“In a weird way, it was good to go a year without one because it helped reinforce the need for it in our district, not having that position this year,” Hill said. “A district our size traditionally has anywhere from three to five assistant superintendent positions. We only have one, so not having that filled this year has been a challenge but we’ve figured out how to make it work.”
Hill said that the district’s new strategic plan will be the primary focus for the new assistant superintendent.
“It’ll definitely be a benefit for us, especially as we move forward with our strategic plan,” Hill said. “A lot of the district superintendent’s job is going to be continuing the work around the implementation of that strategic plan for us.”