With the school year wrapped up, save for graduation ceremonies, District 51 officials are working to hash out a plan for the return of activities and fall classes.
The District 51 Board of Education held its biweekly board meeting Tuesday evening, discussing how to navigate the summer and plan for the fall.
Athletic Director Paul Cain has joined two task forces: one with the district and the other with the Colorado High School Activities Association. The district task force first met Tuesday. The committee includes physicians from Community Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and Family Health West, as well as local athletic directors, trainers and other board members such as Superintendent Diana Sirko and District E board member Dr. Amy Davis.
The CHSAA committee will first meet June 3.
“I’m very confident we’ll be able to (move our date for beginning activities up from July),” Cain said. “It’s not nearly as simple to bring people back as I thought. There are a lot of things we have to put into place. We’re governed by CHSAA as well as the National Federation of High School Sports, and they all have guidelines, so we’re trying to work through those as well as what we have with our county. I’m confident after our meeting this Friday that we’ll have something in place for at least a Phase One of returning to some kinds of activities in the month of June.”
The board also discussed how to plan for the fall, which could see a mix of in-person and remote learning should a second wave of the coronavirus hit the Grand Valley.
Grand Mesa Middle School Principal Jennifer Marsh doesn’t see a clear plan for the fall semester formulating until July at earliest.
“How do we provide special-ed services remotely or online?” Marsh said. “When we have a hybrid situation, these are just hypothetical examples, there’s a cycle where maybe we go to school for two weeks and then we’re off for two weeks. That would provide that opportunity if anyone was sick, they couldn’t be in the school for a couple of weeks. There’s also the possibility of, if we split our students based on the variance we’re allowed to have in our schools, do we have an A track and a B track?”
Marsh said, based on conversations with parents in the region, as many as 10-20% of students might prefer to stay with online courses instead of returning to brick-and-mortar classes because of their performance this past semester.
That could complicate the district’s budget, the timeline for which is to typically have a plan drafted by May 31 and finalized by June 30. Further complicating the district’s budgeting plans is the Joint Budget Committee’s recommendation that the state slash $448 million in funds for K-12 schools, a 10% decrease from last year’s funding, with the impact on District 51 being estimated at $11 million. The board is waiting for more clarity before drafting a budget.
One financial element that became more clear for the district, however, was its decision to settle on a partner for potential renovations at Grand Junction and Central high schools starting in September. After the district interviewed six architectural firms, it decided to partner with the Blythe Group, which will, in turn, partner with a company based in Denver.
The project will be paid for with bond money previously approved by voters specifically for Grand Junction High School, meaning the funds can’t go to any other issues the district could face in the fall, especially on a tighter budget than usual.
However, the district’s move simply approved the contract. No money will change hands until the project begins as projected in September. The district can cancel the contract at any time should other financial woes affect local schools.
“COVID-19 certainly changed a lot of plans as far as the economy and any pending elections this school year, but we wanted to move ahead with this,” said Board President Tom Parrish. “It may answer a lot of questions people may have about what it will look like, are we sure we have the cheapest price per square foot, we’ll be able to answer a lot of questions that came up during the last bond campaign specific to Grand Junction High School.”