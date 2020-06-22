As a result of the 2017 mill levy override funding, District 51’s curriculum continues to shift and adjust with new learning materials. For instance, this fall will see local elementary schools provide students with new math resources for the first time in 13 years.
When new textbooks and other materials come in, the old ones don’t go to waste.
The district’s annual Book Giveaway began this weekend and returns today and Tuesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 121 N. 22nd Court in Grand Junction.
“If you take a look inside, ... we’re a little picked over, but we’ve had science materials, lots of math manipulatives and lots of just books for children taken, as well as lots of instructional materials for the homeschool community here and some of our charter schools taking instructional resources,” said District 51 Curriculum Director Melissa Turner.
Turner leads the district’s team that constructs new curriculums and helps teachers select new resources. They also facilitate the discarding of prior materials, with many ending up in a warehouse, where they’re eventually given away to community members.
Any materials that are severely outdated or are deemed not that valuable to children are removed from the warehouse boxes, but most of the giveaway’s materials remain mostly relevant.
Turner said this year’s turnout has been on par with past giveaways. “Most of what we have is still very usable, so they just get support either in their homes for their children or in smaller home-school settings or some of the smaller private schools in the valley,” Turner said. “They just get good things to use to help kids.”
While most materials taken aren’t textbooks, some textbooks have found new homes, even homes where there may be no children.
“We do have some folks who are just learners,” Turner said. “A couple gentlemen came (Friday) and they were just pulling out Colorado history books and different things like that, so I think we support our adult learners in the community, too. We’re just so happy that the things the community purchased can continue to be used even as we take in new resources from the 2017 mill.”