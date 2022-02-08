As Brian Hill made his way to his seat in the Harry Butler board room, more than 200 people gave him a standing ovation, with some shouting, “We support you, Dr. Hill,” and “Be brave, Hill!”
In the front row sat students holding signs with messages such as “Don’t make me use my outside voice” and “I’d rather be doing homework instead of protesting this.”
Diana Sirko, Hill and Tracy Gallegos each received a warm welcome Monday night from hundreds of School District 51 students, staff members and parents who are concerned about the futures of the three officials in Mesa County schools.
The superintendent, assistant superintendent, and director of equity and inclusion, respectively, were flooded with support before a special Board of Education meeting at R-5 High School in which a private executive session was held discussing the contracts of each.
The executive session included the board’s attorneys, David Price and Tammy Eret, to assist the board in receiving “legal advice on specific legal questions regarding the district’s employment contracts” with the three, in addition to Dynamic Project Management, LLC, which is serving as the owner’s representative of the project to build the new Grand Junction High School.
For Gallegos, who was hired by the district in July 2021, the show of support was “overwhelming.”
“I really feel valued by this community and it’s great to know that our community is coming out and supporting what’s best for kids,” Gallegos said.
Multiple supporters of Gallegos and the administration’s leaders referenced the Douglas County School District Board of Education’s recent controversial firing of Superintendent Corey Wise in brazen fashion that attracted national attention.
Nick Allan, who ran against now-board Vice President Will Jones for the District D seat on the board in November and lost 52% to 48%, said that the events in Douglas County “100%” sparked more motivation for students, staff and parents to demonstrate their opposition to the new conservative bloc of Jones, President Andrea Haitz and Secretary/Treasurer Angela Lema potentially pursuing similar actions with Sirko, Hill and Gallegos’ employment.
Mesa Valley Education Association (MVEA) member Dan Worth echoed those concerns and stated his support of Sirko.
“We very much so appreciate our superintendent,” Worth said. “She’s done an amazing job through all of the pandemic, she’s been a great leader, and she doesn’t deserve this in the least. … We’re here just to say, ‘Listen, we’re watching and we’re going to do what we can to stop it.’ ”
Prior to the meeting, Haitz spoke to The Daily Sentinel, saying there would be no vote Monday night and that the executive session was solely for “information-gleaning.” She also acknowledged the events in Douglas County.
“I think it’s great that people can come out and express their First Amendment rights to free speech and support,” Haitz said. “I think this got conflated with Douglas County. Honestly, I didn’t even know about Douglas County until yesterday. Tonight’s really just going to give us an illumination of the contracts. I don’t know on what spectrum that will be until we hear the information.”
TRANSPARENCY CONCERNSHaitz said the reason the special meeting was scheduled for Monday night was that some board members have hectic schedules this week that made holding the executive session as soon as possible necessary.
Allan referenced what he sees as a lack of transparency by the District 51 Board of Education as one of his primary motivations for joining the demonstration that began outside the school before they packed into the board room to continue making their opinions heard and their signs seen.
“My real question is who’s running this school district,” Allan said. “We’ve seen too many school districts across Colorado following the same exact game plan of establishing themselves as the leaders, removing masks, removing equity and then removing the superintendent. This is the best turnout I’ve ever seen in regards to a group supporting education, so I really hope that the board members see this and understand that the community’s here to support our leaders.”
A potential ouster of Gallegos was equally concerning to many in attendance as was Sirko not seeing her term through to her retirement in June or Hill, who is slated to succeed Sirko, being removed in order for the board to install a preferred superintendent.
“One of the things that the minority action committee has fought for a lot of years is the equity within our school district,” said Jose Luis Chavez, who sits on the district’s minority action committee. “Mr. Gallegos is the fourth equity director that we’ve had here, and if you look at the equity within the school district, a couple of years ago when we did an equity audit, the school district failed. That’s why it’s so important, why we need an equity director to look at policies, to look at how the school district is ran.”
“We see the banning of books, we see our own curriculum being questioned around simple things such as making sure our students appreciate one another no matter what race they are, and these are things that are putting our education system in danger and not helping our students at all,” Allan added.
According to their current contracts, Sirko makes $221,698 annually, Hill makes $170,500 annually and Gallegos earns $111,986.
The education association provided a statement to The Daily Sentinel: “It is essential everyone in our system knows we are watching. This meeting was a surprise and out of character for how business is conducted in our system. We are aware and watching what is happening in our district. Events and decisions that affect staff and students are of the utmost importance to our community and the MVEA. To that end, we need to ensure that the system is collaborative and transparent.”