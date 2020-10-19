America’s engineers work in one of the country’s most ambitious and difficult fields, leading the way in discovery, innovation and invention. Each engineer, however, no matter the scale or scope of the project, came from a humble beginning — a moment in their youth when that sense of love for science was born.
In School District 51, the MESA (Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement) Club has spent more than three decades attempting to nurture those passions and expand its students’ horizons in as many fun ways as it could imagine. This year, the MESA Club revamped and widened one of its events: its solar car competition.
Approximately 150 students from the seven middle schools where the program is offered — Grand Mesa, Fruita, East, Bookcliff, Mount Garfield, Redlands and West — competed recently in the program’s biggest iteration of the event to date at West Middle School.
“This is a step up from what we had done previously,” said Fruita Middle School teacher Darrell Kitzman. “In previous years, the solar car race was done in the downtown Cinco de Mayo parade. It was a Saturday event, so we didn’t have a lot of kids showing up from middle school, so we decided to make it a big event this year where all the schools can come after school.”
The MESA Club invited students to form groups and either use a kit that the district had already purchased for them or build their car from readily available junkyard materials, the latter option giving them the freedom to be more creative with their approach. The two constants among all cars were solar panels and motors.
Maria Deuel, district coordinator of innovative programs, believes the event will further inspire its participants to seek out a future in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.
“Students have been working on them for three weeks,” Deuel said. “They have to develop a prototype first ... All of them are using a solar panel that we purchased for them and a motor, so they’re really studying energy transformation and learning quite a bit about circuits, as well. They’re learning tons about not giving up, perseverance usually — their first few models don’t work very well — and lots of teamwork, as well.”
One group of Fruita students based its car around an empty plastic water bottle. The car recorded a time of 4.6 seconds in the racing portion of the competition, faster than the average solar car on display.
“Our car is a nine-volt battery that runs on a motor,” said Trayce Bornschein, a sixth-grader at Fruita. “We built a custom roll cage for our car out of aluminum ... I looked at the rules and saw that it could be a junkyard car, too, so we wouldn’t have to work as hard to get the solar panel and everything connected. I thought it would be a lot funner and there’s a creativity award, so we wanted to try to do that.
“I really love engineering, and I want to be an engineer when I grow up, so I thought it would be a good idea to get my career started.”
As Trayce mentioned, there’s a second element to the competition beyond the speed of the cars.
A small group of physics and engineering majors from Colorado Mesa University volunteered as judges, offering their thoughts on each contestant’s design.
One such volunteer judge was Payton Sanders, who attends CMU but is enrolled in the school’s joint engineering program with the University of Colorado. Students in the program are taught by CU professors and receive CU degrees while staying in Grand Junction.
One of Sanders’ engineering professors reached out to students to see if any wanted to volunteer.
Sanders, remembering how excited he used to get about similar events when he was in middle school, decided it would be worth his time.
“I think it’s really important that they get out here and use some problem-solving skills,” Sanders said. “You can really see how much work they’ve put into this. They just get really excited about learning and making something better. I think it’s really important for kids to get out and do something that’s not just sitting on their couch playing video games or something.”