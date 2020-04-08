In a live-streamed meeting, Tuesday, District 51 board members discussed challenges schools are facing and could eventually face because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including whether students would go back to physical classrooms before the end of the semester.
Superintendent Diana Sirko said no decision has been made regarding whether the rest of the semester will take place online. Districts in the Denver area announced Friday that students at public schools would not return to classrooms for the rest of the semester, but Mesa County is waiting for further information before making a decision.
Likewise, no decisions have been made about graduation ceremonies, but the district has polled families and students asking what later tributes might be appropriate in case those ceremonies are canceled.
“I think we’re planning for the worst and hoping for the best at this point, and just wanting to keep our options open as long as we think is possible and is safe to do,” Sirko said. The board agreed a decision, or at least a more detailed discussion for the next step, will have to wait for the next board meeting in two weeks.
Sirko did confirm that postponing classes and finishing the semester in the summer isn’t a feasible alternative. Classes are being held online only.
Many factors contributed to the semester-long closure of Denver schools, such as the density of the population, the virus’ rate of spread and schools’ capabilities to switch to remote learning. Along with the Western Slope, districts in areas like Colorado Springs are still waiting for further information before making final decisions.
The board also discussed budgeting issues that could arise by the time the pandemic declines. Colorado schools will receive $300 million as part of the federal government’s stimulus package, but that money will have to be shared with the state’s universities, as well.
Board President Tom Parrish expressed concerns that future budget cuts could impact students, especially after cuts from the last recession.
“After 2009, almost every district in this state cut any money out of their budgets that they had to, protecting classrooms and teachers,” Parrish said. “We haven’t gotten to the point where we’ve recouped many of those dollars, so I’m apprehensive that anything we do now is going to involve kids and directly impact them, where in the past, we’ve tried to stay away from that.”
Jennifer Marsh, the head of instructional design and curriculums for the district, addressed the implementation of remote learning. The district website features guides to remote learning for both parents and teachers.
“She and her team have really done an outstanding job of putting together a pretty complicated amount of different scenarios for people to provide great guidance for teachers,” Sirko said. “I’m really proud of what the district has done. So much of it has been the work of her team, and then our teachers, combined with their expertise, it’s really the stars lining up.”
The board also voted to grant Sirko emergency powers until April 30. That date can be amended if the coronavirus changes the timeline from current models. The order is similar to that passed by other Mesa County governments in that it removes some procedural hurdles so that administrators can act faster on COVID-19 related issues.