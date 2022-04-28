The 10 members of the Central High School Chamber Orchestra have spent hours outside of their normal school days meeting together to work on their craft.
In the fall semester, they would gather at the school at 7 a.m., well before the start of classes. This semester, they’ve been meeting once or twice a week after school to develop their cohesion as an orchestra, as well as their own individual playing abilities.
Those extra hours paid off in Mesa County School District 51’s 97th annual Colorado West Invitational Music Performance Festival last Thursday and Friday, held in conjunction with Colorado Mesa University at various campuses across the Grand Valley.
The chamber orchestra was among the district’s victors announced Saturday, winning the Class 5A Outstanding Chamber Orchestra Award.
“These kids are doing it as a labor of love,” said Kara Leonardi, director of orchestras for Central High School and Bookcliff Middle School. “I was so proud that the judges were able to see what I get to see every day.”
Chamber music originated to be played in smaller, more intimate settings than concert halls, such as houses. The smaller group and setting allow each member of the orchestra to shine individually, while still playing a role in creating a larger, more complete sound.
Central High’s chamber orchestra stood out above the rest in the chamber orchestra portion of the festival that included a total of 165 performing groups from around Colorado and the western United States.
Players were Jake Harrison, Laurel Hughes and Leonardo Fuentes on the first violin; Lenah Anderson, Joseph Thomas and Nathaniel Atkinson on the second violin; Jasmine Buniger, Sophia Herd and Kambrie Fries on the viola; and Emily Packard on the cello.
Leonardi credited the group’s friendship and cohesion for their success, stating that nobody in the orchestra is scared to make a mistake.
“The literature itself is made so that the orchestration of it lets each part speak independently, especially when you have a 10-member team where everybody’s responsible for their 10% plus some extra,” she said. “It’s really exciting because you get to see their really sensitive musicianship, you get to see their listening, you get to see their responsiveness. It’s like a speedboat compared to a cruise ship; the changes and the nimbleness you get is really exciting.”
Ryan Crabtree, Fruita Monument High School musical director, led two award-winning groups: the 42-member wind ensemble (the Class 5A Outstanding Concert Band) and the 16-member jazz band No. 1 (the Class 5A Outstanding Jazz Band).
“It took a lot of hard work and dedication from each group,” Crabtree said. “It took a lot of individual preparation and a lot of follow-through from each student on their own individual part to bring things together on a larger scale. Students prepare their own parts individually, then we work as an ensemble to put them together in a bigger picture.”
While the two groups perform distinctly different idioms of music, Crabtree was equally fulfilled by directing both.
“Jazz bands play a wide variety of styles, and they’re improvising playing solos,” Crabtree said. “They’re very student-driven, student-run, and the wind ensemble plays more classical music. … I’m just really proud of all of my students and all of the musicians here at Fruita Monument. They work really hard and their hard work is really paying off for what they’re doing.”
Palisade High School led all schools with six awards, with four directed by Matt Doty — the aria won the Class 4A Outstanding Treble Choir Award, the tenor/bass choir won the Class 4A Outstanding Tenor/Bass Choir Award, the chamber singers won the Class 4A Mixed Choir Award and Popular Acclaim! won the Class 4A Outstanding Jazz Choir Award — and two directed by Jeff Mason, with the wind ensemble winning the Class 4A Outstanding Concert Band Award and the zero hour jazz band winning the Class 4A Outstanding Jazz Band Award.
Jessica Hazard Hanley directed the Fruita Monument Mountain Melodies, who won the Class 5A Outstanding Show Choir Award, and Rachel Lavadie directed the Fruita ninth grade orchestra, who won the Class 4A Outstanding String Orchestra Award.