For nearly 18 years, Shannon Bingham, the president of Western Demographics, Inc., has served as Mesa County Valley School District 51's demographer.

The district does not have a formal contract with Bingham, but it does pay him based on invoices. According to one of the invoices provided to The Daily Sentinel by the school district, Bingham was paid a total of $20,367.50 for his service in studying the district's enrollment trends and, ultimately, recommending the closure of Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School.

