For nearly 18 years, Shannon Bingham, the president of Western Demographics, Inc., has served as Mesa County Valley School District 51's demographer.
The district does not have a formal contract with Bingham, but it does pay him based on invoices. According to one of the invoices provided to The Daily Sentinel by the school district, Bingham was paid a total of $20,367.50 for his service in studying the district's enrollment trends and, ultimately, recommending the closure of Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School.
On Dec. 2, 2022, Bingham was paid $8,482.50 by the district to study the district's enrollment trends and provide an enrollment forecast through 2030.
At a rate of $195 per hour, Bingham was paid:
* $926.25 to study the district's land development inventory
* $731.25 to study demographics data for a normal staffing forecast and birth forecasts
* $877.50 to geolocate students in the county
* $2,681.25 to provide a forecast by school by grade
* $2,291 for a school efficiency study focusing on elementary and middle schools
* $536.25 to look into grade reconfiguration scenarios in Fruita
* $438.75 to present his findings.
On Feb. 1, Bingham was paid another $11,885 to perform a school efficiency study, which included town halls at Grand Junction and Fruita Monument high schools.
At a rate of $195 per hour, Bingham was paid:
* $1,219 to identify school combination candidates and develop a condition rating system
* $1,463 for a school efficiency study focusing on elementary and middle schools
* $926 to study grade reconfiguration scenarios in Fruita.
At a rate of $215 per hour, Bingham was paid:
* $1,451 to develop an engagement process for small school size and condition
* $1,398 for a stakeholder survey on small school size and condition
* $1,236 to develop an engagement process for Fruita grade configuration
* $1,129 for a stakeholder survey on Fruita grade configuration
* $1,398 to present his findings to the D51 Board of Education
* $430 to draft a translation of materials
* $538 for media material development
* $699 for staff coordination
The District 51 Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. on Monday to further discuss Bingham's proposal to close the three schools. There will not be public comments during the meeting.