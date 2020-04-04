Mesa County School District completed its first week of "remote learning" under the COVID-19 restrictions, a week during which many Grand Valley parents discovered the challenges of merging classroom and living room — and for those parents working from home, desk space has become a hot commodity across the Grand Valley.
As a result, parents are learning just how tough a teacher’s job is. Compounded with their own work, parents face what could prove to be a challenging next few weeks.
For DeAnna and Brett Crabb, working through their kids’ homework this week has been a full-time job. With a sophomore, a fifth and seventh-grader now at home, they admitted it was tough to get into a groove the first couple of days.
“When we first started, I put 10,000 steps on, easily, just going from person-to-person answering questions,” Brett explained. “I’ve had to switch from fifth-grade vocabulary to high school astronomy and back more than a few times.”
Brett taught high school science, so he felt blessed to have that background going in.
“I feel for some of the parents that haven’t been to school in a while. If you’re not using it all the time you will lose it,” he said.
By Wednesday, they both said the routine had begun to smooth out.
DeAnna is working from home. Brett’s office is taking a break, which means his past life as a high school science teacher has become an asset around the home/classroom.
He said it's been the sophomore's math assignments that have been the toughest to tackle as she's missing some of the hands-on teaching she'd normally get to help her work through the problems. He hopes to see more virtual classrooms to help her work through some of the issues.
“In the grand scheme of things, it's exceeded expectations,” DeAnna said. “We were under the assumption it would be super difficult with a lot of tears and crying.”
While she's mostly working as she would at the office, answering a few questions as they arise, DeAnna serves as “lunch lady” everyday as the whole family's been eating lunch together before getting back to work.
“Being in this isolation state, our family has grown closer together,” she added. “They’re really learning to play better together and have been helping each other out with their assignments.”
At Melissa Rogers’ household, with a high school junior, eighth-grader, sixth-grader and third-grader now home all-day, she's thankful she at least has an even number of at-home pupils.
“It’s nice having four,” she said. “We get to use the buddy system and there’s never an odd man out.”
She said they've also been helping each other out with projects. Some of the biggest concerns have to do with her high schooler, who has an auto mechanics program and other hands-on courses that have been challenging to move online.
“There is a lot of time for these kids to lose everything they learned. It could be a very detrimental time for them. The teachers are making sure that doesn’t happen,” she added.
She has been impressed with the work her kids’ teachers have put in across the board.
“The little extra things teachers have done, the emails and everything else … what these teachers have done has made my heart really happy," she explained. "Kids feel the effort being put forth on their behalf. I don’t think this would be a doable situation without some of those efforts.”
Between all of her kids, there are 28 teachers.
“It’s a full-time job answering questions for my kids on who needs what and we’ve been lucky to scramble together a couple of devices" she said. "I feel bad for families sharing one device with the crappy internet because there’s no way this would work.”
Also a student at Colorado Mesa University, which moved its classes online as well, Rogers said she’s been up until midnight to 1 a.m. every night getting her own school work done because it hasn’t worked with five of them doing work simultaneously.
In talking with several parents, it's clear every grade, every school and every teacher is doing remote learning a little bit differently. For DeAnna and Brett's kids, the physical education instructions vary from kid to kid. The elementary PE teacher asks them to be active for 60 minutes a week and for a parent to log it. For the first week assignment, all three kids watched yoga together.
The middle school PE assignments are a little more structured, featuring videos and assignments. For the first week, the sixth to eighth-grade PE activity log at Redlands Middle School included a video assignment where they had to watch one or two videos and answer the questions provided. The goal was to be active for 30 minutes or more a day.
For the first online band assignment at Redlands Middle School, students had to video record themselves playing 15 to 30 seconds of music of their choice in a unique way to "entertain" their teacher.
An eighth-grade student named Albert submitted a video of him playing trumpet on the roof, dubbed "trumpeter on the roof."
District 51 parent Joy Zeller has a first, fourth and sixth-grader at home and with her and her husband both with full-time jobs, jobs they are now doing from home, they both knew it was always going to be a difficult balance throughout the day.
“My husband is the contact for the kids in the morning and my shift starts in the afternoon,” she said.
Working with the first-grader has been the most hands-on so far.
“There’s pretty consistent interaction with the younger one and (we’re talking to the older two) every 30 minutes or so,” she said.
On Wednesday morning, however, her husband had a meeting in the morning so she had to take over the early shift.
“More than anything my concern is how much screen time they are getting,” she said.
Typically they have strict parameters about how much screen and laptop time they get a day, but with school requiring the laptop it's become a bit of a catch-22.
"Can I even take away computer privileges right now?," she pondered.