The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education on Tuesday announced that another executive session meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, but that no formal action is expected.
According to the meeting agenda, the meeting will focus on the examination of contracts and will be held Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. at the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School.
In the executive session, which will be closed to the public after the agenda is approved just like Monday night's meeting, the board will "determine positions relative to matters that may be subject to negotiations, develop strategy for negotiations, and instruct negotiators, all concerning an employment contract with Dr. Brian Hill as Superintendent of Schools," the agenda said.
The board will also confer with its attorneys, David Price and Tammy Eret, to "receive legal advice on specific legal questions pertaining to the aforementioned contract negotiation."
On Monday night, prior to an executive session to discuss Diana Sirko's contract as superintendent, Hill's contract as assistant superintendent, Tracy Gallegos' contract as the director of equity and inclusion, and Dynamic Project Management, LLC's contract as the owner's representative of the new Grand Junction High School project, more than 200 people flooded the board room to show their support for those whose contracts were under review.
Many in attendance cited their fears that the school board, led by a recently elected conservative majority of President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones and Secretary Angela Lema, were attempting to reshape the district's leadership, especially after a similarly recently elected conservative majority on the Douglas County Board of Education fired Superintendent Corey Wise last week and sparked national controversy in the process.
Sirko is set to retire in June, with Hill stepping into her place as the superintendent of Mesa County schools. The contract that would solidify Hill's succession is going to be the topic of discussion Wednesday. Hill accepted was offered and accepted the D51 superintendent position prior to the November election that put Haitz, Jones and Lema on the five-member board.
On Tuesday evening, the district released a statement on behalf of the school board:
"The Board of Education met yesterday evening in executive session to receive legal advice regarding several contracts, a number of which involved several District senior administrators. Some in our community assumed that some members of the Board wanted to fire some or all of these administrators, and rumors spread to that effect."
"Yesterday’s executive session was not conducted with any intent to fire any District administrator, and no such future action is contemplated."
"Tomorrow, the Board will meet again in executive session to discuss Dr. Hill’s contract. The Board and Dr. Hill both desire to reach a mutually agreeable resolution. The Board does not plan to take any formal action or make any announcement following tomorrow’s session."
Critics of the new board members allege that the meeting is taking place at 3:15 p.m. because that will limit the presence of protesting students, staff members and parents.
Among those critics is the Mesa Valley Education Association, which provided a statement to The Daily Sentinel:
"Educators are the ones who kept schools open for our students for two years. We weren't going to leave our students (Wednesday) to attend this meeting because students are our priority. But we question the transparency of the process when meetings are scheduled at times teachers cannot attend. We need to feel safe. Right now, this board is not helping us feel safe; it is making decisions which are causing us to be nervous or even fearful."