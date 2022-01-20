An uptick in enrollment and lower-than-projected expenditures are aiding in a rosier budget outlook than School District 51 had been expecting.
The news came in the form of a re-adopted budget that was approved unanimously by the Board of Education at its business meeting Tuesday night. The re-adopted budget accounts for any changes to the budget the district established last June.
A resolution for Juniper Ridge School’s charter renewal was also approved.
District 51 Director of Financial Services Melanie Trujillo gave a presentation to the board breaking down the district’s current financial situation and the re-adopted budget, saying she anticipates a stronger year for the district than was anticipated in the original budget because “our revenue is on pace and our expenses are slightly down.”
According to finances reviewed by the district’s Fiscal Oversight Committee, 37.5% of General Fund budgeted revenues have been received, with the majority of property taxes to be received in the third and fourth quarters. Budgeted expenses are trending mostly as expected (47.74%), but slightly lower than originally budgeted, largely because of staff vacancies.
Another factor in the re-adopted budget is an increase in student count in the district.
Last year, the district was down 965 students, but so far this school year, the district is up from 21,081 students in 2020-2021 to 21,315, even as homeschooling numbers continue to rise.
The total expenditure adjustments will cost $1,271,187, with an increase to the district’s share of health insurance premiums for staff constituting the majority of that money ($798,338).
GJHS PROJECT
There was also an update on the executive committee tasked with overseeing every step of the planning and building of the new Grand Junction High School. The committee recently completed meetings with every department of the school, from custodial workers to facilities to administration to special education to athletics and everything in-between.
Colleen Kaneda, a principal at Dynamic Program Management who has worked closely with the district before, is on the committee and provided a slideshow presentation to the board.
“We had a lot of user-group meetings, and these are the groups of people who will be using the building on a daily basis,” Kaneda said. “The design team got a lot of really great feedback and information to keep moving ahead to the design development phase, which is where we are at right now. I’d say we’re probably about halfway through that design development phase. We’re looking to finish that up sometime in March.”
Once the design development phase is concluded, the executive committee will move on to establishing a design development budget and procuring a commissioning agent, an abatement company, a moving company, and a furniture, fixture and equipment provider.
Board Vice President Will Jones is among the board members who are on the executive committee, saying that his experience with the committee has been positive and that he would like to see more community members become involved with the committee.
“We’re looking forward to going to our executive committee and doing some voting and getting things done, and then, hopefully, we’ll be able to have a cost committee here in the next couple of months,” Jones said.
OTHER BUSINESS
After the monetary discussion ended, Superintendent Diana Sirko gave her report, in which she said the district has seen a reduced rate in incidents of assaults or altercations involving weapons, drugs or alcohol, which have all decreased so far this school year.
At the end of the night, once the agenda had been largely completed, some board members had a chance to openly discuss any topics on their minds. Jones provided an update on the bullying problem, saying he’s spoken with teachers and community members to establish a committee to tackle the problem such as the “Dads on Duty” group in Louisiana.
Secretary/Treasurer Angela Lema reaffirmed her support for the administration’s plan to roll back COVID-19 policies such as masking mandates starting Feb. 7, stating that freedom to choose was the basis of her campaign.
Board President Andrea Haitz spoke about a book that’s proved controversial among some District 51 parents, “This Book is Anti-Racist” by Tiffany Jewell.
Haitz said she, along with her 16-year-old daughter, both read the book to see for themselves why its presence in schools was so divisive. Haitz had little to say about the content of the book, but did question the checks-and-balances system that led to a student equity group-recommended book making its way into schools.
In other district news, Central High School announced Wednesday morning that its boys wrestling program has been halted because of rising COVID-19 cases among members of the team.
Tonight’s dual against Grand Junction has been postponed with no rescheduled date determined yet, and the program will not practice or compete until its positivity rate declines.