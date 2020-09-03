Whenever school district personnel have mental well-being concerns about a student, they make a referral for a Suicide Risk Screener. According to the Mesa County Public Health 2019 suicide report, 1,197 screeners were completed during the 2018-2019 school year, nearly double compared to the previous year.
Of those screeners, 33% were for high school students, 37% were for middle schoolers and 26% were for elementary students. The highest rate of screeners was reported to be for 8th graders.
With more uncertainty clouding the 2020-2021 school year than any before it, addressing mental health in a year where students are encouraged to socially distance remains a concern for school officials.
“It’s definitely been (and going to be) a challenge,” D51 mental health coordinator Jon Burke said. “We’re mounting a plan to support student mental well being and will be attacking it in several different ways.”
Burke said teachers received additional training at the beginning of the year on how to identify major issues such as depression and anxiety and how to refer them to the proper sources.
The district is also looking at how to support mental well-being through curriculum and daily face-to-face interaction.
“Last week we sent out literature to parents district-wide that focused on how to support student mental well being at home,” Burke said.
According to the 2018-2019 school year suicide risk screener statistics, D51 staff reported 42% of the screeners, 25% were self-reported and 16% were from a classmate, with 5% from parents, 4% from Safe2Tell and other at 8%.
Burke said the district hopes to provide resources internally within the schools and externally within the community.
According to the Mind Springs Health back to school toolkit, people experiencing depression can often have feelings of hopelessness, problems sleeping, trouble concreting, lack of interest in usual activities, low or no energy and more.
“There has been nothing like the pandemic before,” Burke added. “There is data from events like hurricanes and other natural disasters that shows that following a mass trauma event, the community will see about a 10-15% increase in mental health need. “
Mental health staff at District 51 buildings are ready to respond to students with internal resources, such as psychiatrists and counselors, or refer them to community resources if need be, Burke said.
“I think in general, students have had a wonderful response in returning to school," he said.
HOW SCREENERS WORK
Whenever there is concern about a student, a screener is done. Students are asked a set of questions to flesh out what exactly is going on with them.
“Anytime we become aware of a student having any thoughts of suicide, we make an immediate response. A trained professional and mental health therapist will perform a suicide screener," Burke explained.
The screener involves a set of questions designed to figure out what’s going on and an assessment is done to determine the level of intervention required.
“Is it an immediate risk or more on the side that life just isn’t going well right now... we determine where they exist on the spectrum,” Burke explained.
A conversation with the family and student also takes place to develop an action plan for the student with next steps and a mental health evaluation.
“It all falls down to that level of risk for the student and working with the family to make the next best choice,” he said.
The screening evaluates the severity of risk for each student. For some students, it might just be that a classmate heard a rumor and is nervous about a buddy and wants the student to be check in on. Oftentimes it turns out to be nothing more than a misunderstanding.
“We had a young student that said to a teacher that he wanted to go to heaven. We checked in with the young man and it turned out that his dog just died and he wanted to visit his dog,” Burke said.
Screeners help weed through the ones who need more intensive support.
“For those that need more intensive support they might check into a local hospital,” he said.
The top four risk factors according to the Mesa County Public Health report were family problems; schoolwork; conflict; and isolation.