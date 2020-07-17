In a letter sent to parents, staff and media outlets Friday, District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko announced when this semester of K-12 education will begin, as well as when the district will announce its approach to the fall semester.
Students resume their education Monday, Aug. 17, with kindergarten kicking off two days later. This later semester start will give schools more time to make sure everything is in place for safe schooling amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
However, the uncertainty the pandemic presents encouraged Sirko to mention that, in the worst-case scenario, that date could be changed.
"This later start will also allow us time to ensure we have all required safety supplies and equipment," Sirko said in the letter. "Many of these items were ordered last spring, but due to high demand, we have not received all of the materials that would allow us to enact Phase 1 of our Safe School Reopening Plan. If all parts of the Safe School Reopening Plan cannot be successfully implemented, we may have to further adjust the start date for school. We are anxious to have our students back in school and sincerely hope to stay with the August 17 start date."
Whether that start date will include in-person learning is yet to be determined. The district has surveyed both parents and teachers, with the latter poll running from July 10 to Thursday. A task force formed by Sirko will look over the results to address teachers' and staff's concerns and consult with the district and Mesa County Public Health to determine the best course forward.
Originally, the district planned to announce its decision in a special Board of Education meeting Tuesday, July 21, but doing so would have given district leaders only a few days to look over all the survey results, consult with the task force and health officials, and formulate the best option for all schools.
As a result, the plan will instead be announced at a board meeting July 28 at 6 p.m. at Orchard Mesa Middle School.
"This will allow the district more time to finalize details as new guidance is being shared daily," Sirko said. "These plans will include details about busing, meal service, cleaning, hallway traffic, health protocols, technology logistics, and much more."
The meeting will be open to the public.