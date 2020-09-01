Mesa County Valley School District 51 sent a letter to school principals this past Friday, giving them notice of upcoming changes that will take place as a result of the number of students opting for online learning. This has caused a drop in in-person enrollment at schools.
Because of emptier classrooms, as well as staffing changes because of resignations, retirements and leaves of absence, District 51 is preparing to alter in-person learning two weeks into the semester in a significant manner: reassigning teachers.
“In some buildings, student enrollment numbers have significantly decreased, which has resulted in some very small class sizes,” the district said in its letter, which was forwarded to the Sentinel from a District 51 employee. “While we have some low class sizes in buildings, our online class size in some grade levels is excessive and we need more staff to help those teachers manage their workload. In order to properly serve learners across our system, while maintaining budget neutrality, it is imperative to school staff to cover open positions based on these current enrollment numbers.”
The Board of Education is holding a work session at 6 p.m. tonight at Harry Butler Board Room, during which the district will reveal more specifics about its circumstances and response.
The changes will shift some teachers from working in the classroom to working from home.
Other teachers will be reassigned to teach classes at other schools.
“Moving staff at this time will be quite stressful, both for staff and for students,” Rick Peterson, president of Mesa Valley Education Association, told the Sentinel. “The math is simple, though. With 2,500 to 2,700 kids going online, we need the staff to serve them. We really hope these moves will be done with input from all those affected. That includes District HR, principals, teachers moving and teachers left behind. Of special concern is making every effort to get folks back to where they started once this is all done.”
The possibility of moving teachers out of their current classrooms has a number of teachers concerned about what is going to happen.
“It’s not right,” said one teacher who requested the Sentinel not use her name. “I’ve bonded with these kids, and it’s not fair to them to be moved into a different classroom and have a different teacher.”
Another teacher, who also wished not to be identified, said, “I do understand this is probably a necessary shift, but I just hate what it will do to some students, especially the younger ones, to change their environment right after starting the semester,” she said.
The district hopes to have all its changes clarified by the end of the week and declined to comment to The Daily Sentinel until after tonight’s meeting because of the situation’s fluidity.
“Not all schools will be impacted,” the district’s letter continued. “For those schools who will be impacted, the area director and principal will begin to discuss options the week of August 31. For special education, the special education coordinators and principals have already begun those discussions and those changes will happen more quickly.
“Once the impacted buildings have been identified, additional information will be shared with staff at those locations regarding the process.”