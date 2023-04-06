Free school meals are about to become more accessible for Mesa County Valley School District 51 students.
Speaking to the D51 Board of Education at its work session Tuesday evening at R-5 High School, Director of Nutrition Services Dan Sharp said that the district will opt into the state’s Healthy School Meals for All (HSMA) program this month. The program will go into effect at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
In November 2022, Colorado voters approved House Bill 1414 (HSMA), which, according to Sharp, aims to eliminate the stigma some students face or fear in cafeterias, decrease student hunger, eliminate the administrative burden of collecting lunch fees, and increase student achievement.
“You might remember, during the COVID years, we were doing free meals for all kids through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) federal waivers,” Sharp said. “That ended this school year, so we returned back to where families had to apply and some of the families who qualified through that process were able to receive those meals for this school year.”
According to Sharp, about 9,500 students in the district were participating in the district’s meal program before the COVID-19 pandemic began. During the pandemic, that number soared to about 13,200 students served per day because of increased access to meals and less of a stigma surrounding participation in such a program.
“It’s pretty significant,” Sharp said. “I really believe that speaks to several factors. I think it speaks to families that don’t apply for fear of stigma. I think it speaks to a huge amount of Medicaid households that currently don’t qualify under the state regulations and others. Bottom line is this: there are 4,000 additional students that will benefit from this in this district when we opt in. That basically equates to 2,000 families.”
Since 2013, District 51 Nutrition Services has transitioned from a primary processed food model to a primary scratch food model, with meals cooked individually at each school every day. Sharp said additional funding from the HSMA program will help the district continually improve its nutrition program.
About half of the funding for the district’s meal program will come from USDA meal reimbursements. The remainder will come from the HSMA program. Sharp stressed that funds that help supply school meals are separate from the district’s general fund.
To account for the increase in meals provided, the district will post 10 Nutrition Services line positions, which would work about 170 days with workdays ranging from 4-6 hours. The district will post these positions in May.
For the 2024-2025 school year, some HSMA changes will go into effect. These changes include additional funding for stipends or market-level wage increases to line-level school nutrition staff to ensure favorable recruitment and retention of staff as well as an increase in local sourcing. Currently, the district sources all its apples from Western Slope farmers and all its milk from Colorado and Utah dairy farmers. Sharp said additional funding will help increase the number of local products provided in the District 51 meal program.