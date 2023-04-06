Free school meals are about to become more accessible for Mesa County Valley School District 51 students.

Speaking to the D51 Board of Education at its work session Tuesday evening at R-5 High School, Director of Nutrition Services Dan Sharp said that the district will opt into the state’s Healthy School Meals for All (HSMA) program this month. The program will go into effect at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

