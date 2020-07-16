As August creeps closer, so too does reality for school districts across the United States: amid rising COVID-19 cases, decisions on this semester of K-12 learning must be made soon.
The same goes for District 51, which is weighing the pros and cons of returning to in-person learning, as well as certain strategies to minimize risks should in-person learning return. As a result, D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko formed a task force of parents, staff, and community medical and health professionals to weigh the options. Additionally, the district conducted polling of teachers and staff beginning July 10. The poll closes today.
“What we’re doing is looking at all the aspects of returning to school,” Sirko said. “It certainly is a desire to have students in face-to-face learning wherever possible, knowing we may need to have some other options for families, such as remote learning or a blended version. We’re looking at all the guidelines around those pieces.”
The district hopes the data collected from its survey and ensuing discussions with the task force will provide the best path forward for the fall. The D51 Board of Education will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, July 21, to lay out the guidelines and details of the back-to-school plan.
“What we’ll be doing is asking people, say, if there’s a question in there where 23% of people are likely to send their children back depending on what the school district does, we’ll probe our task force and say, ‘Tell us what that means,’ ” Sirko said. “If we do A or we don’t do A, what are some other decisions for them? The tiebreaker is always going to be safety and guidance from professionals around safety.”
When the district polled parents about reopening, 70% of respondents supported a return to in-person learning this fall. Statistically speaking, young children are the least likely to catch, spread or feel the effects of the coronavirus, although those numbers increase slightly in teenagers. Additionally, many parents are concerned about the mental health of their children being harmed by another semester of remote learning.
Where the more significant risk in re-opening schools lies, however, is in the staff and teachers.
Although the district’s finalized plan won’t be made clear until next week, some teachers have been underwhelmed by the options presented thus far. Tracy Seremak is a teacher and the secretary of the Mesa Valley Education Association. She said the plan still raises questions.
“Most teachers, myself included, would much rather be in-person with students, but we have not seen a plan that safeguards and minimizes transmission of COVID with as much certainty as we can have right now with the virus (eg: following CDC guidelines and being cautious of our recent uptick in cases),” Seremak said in an email. “What teachers have heard or read from our leadership, thus far, has gaps. There seem to be no ‘required’ safeguards, just lots of ‘if/when possible’ for in-building guidelines.”
Seremak believes in-person learning would be achievable if masks were required for students and staff. However, the plans the district has presented to teachers so far have neglected to require either masks or social distancing, she said.
Social distancing will be especially difficult to enforce in a school. If all students stay 6 feet apart, many classrooms will not be able to hold as many students as they normally do (25-35 students).
Seremak acknowledges that, if the return to in-person learning isn’t handled as safely as possible, the fallout could be swift and chaotic.
“There are concerns about what happens when someone (student, teacher, other staff) is exposed to COVID at school and has to quarantine,” Seremak said. “In a high school, the entire school population could be exposed in a single day.”
One absolute in Seremak’s eyes is that teachers and parents have to be on the same page for the district’s plan this fall, however it may look. She believes many parents in the Grand Valley do not properly understand the risks that teachers and staff will face if they teach in-person this fall.
“I have recently heard of a parent group on Facebook that are pitting themselves against teachers regarding safety guidelines and this is not at all healthy for our community,” Seremak said.