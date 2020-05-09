The most difficult semester for School District 51 schools in decades is nearing an unceremonious end.
When district leaders decided on remote online learning for students after spring break in late March, some of them didn’t envision the remainder of the term taking place outside of classrooms because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Initially, when we were looking at it, we were honestly thinking of a band-aid,” said Central High School Principal Lanc Sellden. “What’s something that can get us through 2-3 weeks of closure while still having our students have an opportunity to do something? Then we’ll get right back to class and be ready to move forward.”
Nobody would get right back to class. All K-12 schools are set to digitally conclude their semesters May 14. Some schools have already finished teaching new material.
Sellden’s two daughters, both students at Palisade High School (one a senior), were finished with new classwork May 1, along with all their fellow students. Other schools are set to finish new material this week.
As the semester winds down, officials and teachers are reflecting on how the transition to digital learning was ultimately handled.
“I honestly think the transition was as smooth as you could expect,” said District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko. “Honestly, more smooth than one would’ve anticipated having never done it on a full-scale, district-wide basis before. Some districts had three weeks to transition. We had spring break and then when teachers returned from spring break, they had one week to get ready and then we started March 30. In one week, our teachers kinda transformed their learning from face-to-face to online. I would say our system was able to pull it off in a pretty quick way.”
The district’s previous health crisis, the norovirus outbreak last November, likewise struck around the time of a scheduled break. Mesa County schools shut down the week before Thanksgiving break, with most students in the district only missing three days of classes. They were able to return to school after the break.
This time, schools would never be ready for students to return.
The transition came with obvious hurdles. Replicating the classroom experience over the internet would always be impossible.
“How do you evaluate a student learning when you don’t know the circumstances?” asked Sellden. “When we talked to teachers, we talked about how, when you’re in a classroom, you have control over culture, setting and curriculum. You’re giving up control over culture and setting over remote learning. Some students have a little office place where they can get their work done and they have it all planned out. Others are trying to do it on a couch with the TV going and trying to take care of siblings.”
Central will still be accepting grades until May 22, when grades are due. Sellden and other district leaders understand that some students might have fallen behind in their classwork because of their circumstances.
Some teachers at Central and throughout the district have structured their teaching in a format in which they can dedicate much of the final few weeks to those students who are behind for any reason.
District 51 conducted a survey in late April to gauge parents’ response to remote learning. More than 3,320 participated in the survey. The results show largely positive results, though many have faced struggles navigating the new format, maintaining communication or managing their time.
As both a principal and a parent, Sellden understands the workload many parents and students have had to endure.
“I’ve gotten a lot of communication like ‘This is what we’re doing this week, this is our schedule,’ so I was able to see it from a parent’s point of view,” Sellden said. “For the most part at the high school level, we over-did it at the beginning. We asked for way too much work. Even in a class, we would’ve given fewer assignments because we would’ve discussed it and worked with some other pieces. Being able to take that from a parent’s perspective and talk with my own staff helped all of us. All the schools ran into the same thing upon reflection: ‘We should’ve gone slower at the beginning, but we were trying to do the best we could.’ ”
The abrupt end of in-person learning for the semester didn’t just rob seniors of a normal end to their time in high school. It also robbed retiring teachers.
Three Central teachers are retiring after this semester: Vern McGee, PJ Janssen and Ruth Beach. All of them taught their final in-person class without knowing it.
“One of them, in particular, has been at Central for years,” Sellden said. “They mentioned how hard it was the Wednesday before spring break, they said, ‘Alright, guys, I’ll see you in a week and a half!’ and that was the last time they ever ran the class and they didn’t know it. There’s some tough points when you’re talking about retirees and graduates. We’re trying to find any way we can to celebrate and thank them for the years they’ve given us both as students and as teachers.”