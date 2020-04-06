Of all the transitions schools and students were forced to make this week, one the district was most ready for was maintaining food services.
For Grand Valley students, the COVID-19 disruption and the shift to online-only classes meant missing out on teacher interaction and meeting with friends. For some students, it also meant the prospect of losing their main access to food.
Fortunately for them, District 51 came prepared.
“The Emergency Meal program has actually been in discussion from the United States Department of Agriculture for a couple of years,” said Dan Sharp, District 51’s director of food and nutrition services. “They’ve been asking school districts across the country to start planning for the possibility of an act of God, a flood, any kind of disaster in your area so the school district food program then becomes a necessary emergency meal distribution for that community.”
The D51 food program has been doing exactly that for the past two weeks, providing curbside pickup as well as delivery for two meals – lunch and the following day’s breakfast – to an increasing number of Mesa County children under 18. In week one, 2,000 were fed every day. This past week, that number surged to 4,000.
“We have large inventories of USDA government-purchased commodities and we have the ability here in Mesa County, because we buy in such large capacities at such a discounted rate with the USDA, and we have the distribution system,” Sharp said. “We have the inventory capacity to store large quantities, but we also have the distribution capability for schools. We have the 10 sites we’ve selected to be able to distribute, in large-scale quantities, food for our community.”
The sites where kids can pick up meals Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. include Chipeta, Clifton, Dos Rios, Fruitvale, Lincoln, Orchard Mesa, Nisley, Pear Park, Pomona and Shelledy elementary schools. Other sites are 13 Brix Cider Bistro in Palisade and Orchard Mesa Middle School.
Additionally, this program also involves the Lunch Lizard, a food truck service that District 51 began five years ago. The truck makes three stops every weekday: Mesa Avenue Park (11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.), Kimwood Park (12:25-1 p.m.) and Candlewood Park (1:10-1:40 p.m.).
“We started it based on the fact that we knew we were feeding about half the population of Mesa County that’s close to the federal poverty guidelines of income where they can qualify for free or reduced-cost meals,” Sharp said. “Lunch Lizard was built with the premise that, while we serve these kids all year long in our school system, come summer, how do these kids find food? The Lunch Lizard we started in 2015 with that intent: let’s grab food and take it into the neighborhoods where a lot of these families are when the kids can’t get to a site or a school.”
During a normal summer, there are three different Lunch Lizard routes to 15 locations, serving 800-1,000 meals a day for 8-10 weeks.
Combined with the Emergency Meal Service, those numbers have quadrupled to serve as many students as possible amidst the coronavirus crisis.
District 51 also has the advantage of a food surplus.
“We’re using up food supplies intentionally at all the school sites that aren’t Emergency Meal sites before we start having to use resources to purchase other products,” Sharp said. “One of the things we’re doing to be good stewards to the taxpayers, because we have close to 40 school sites that already had existing inventories, and because we buy a lot of our food in advance, we’re actually in good shape.”
With the Lunch Lizard program already established and plenty of food on hand in case of natural or societal disaster, District 51 found itself in a strong position to quickly establish the Emergency Meal program.
Perhaps the greatest factor for the district’s preparation, however, is that it realized long before the coronavirus that feeding disadvantaged children is more than the schools’ legal duty; it’s the district’s humanitarian responsibility.
“The big picture of what we’re doing in the community is we realized we’re not just a nutrition program to help fuel learning for students during the school year,” Sharp said. “We’re also a hunger program. We really take pride in the fact that we’re the largest hunger nonprofit in the area with the number of meals we serve during the school year, which is 4-5,000 a day. Now, we’re averaging that same number every day with our Emergency Meal program. We’re happy to be able to be a part of this.”