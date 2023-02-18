The three candidates running for the vacant District A seat on Grand Junction City Council in the April 4 election discussed public safety funding and the effort to get a recreation center built during a debate sponsored by the Redlands Rotary Club on Friday.
Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are all running to serve a two-year term in the seat, which was most recently held by Rick Taggart.
Taggart is now the representative for House District 55.
The three council candidates were asked about public safety funding in light of the 2019 ballot measure Grand Junction voters passed to increase taxes for additional funds for the Police Department and Fire Department.
Porta said police officers and firefighters are “grossly underpaid,” and talked about the number of additional duties shunted to public safety, as well as limiting the amount of overtime public safety employees have to work.
Weckerly said she is confident new Police Chief Matt Smith will help solve the city’s issues with recruiting police officers, and said Grand Junction should pay competitive wages with departments around the state, especially because cost of living isn’t as low as it used to be.
Kennedy, a former GJPD officer, said Grand Junction needs someone on the council who understands the issue in-depth, and the city should be competitive wage-wise with the Front Range.
The candidates were also asked about their support of the ballot measure funding a recreation center at Matchett Park.
Weckerly said she supports a recreation center at Matchett Park, but found some areas of the ballot language fiscally irresponsible. She said the city could be overestimating the amount of marijuana sales tax dollars it might get to fund the recreation center, and that it should be clear where the money for the center is coming from.
Porta said she is fully in support of the rec center ballot issue, and she appreciated the sunset clause that ends the associated tax after 30 years, as well as the process making sure the city isn’t stepping on the toes of local business owners.
Kennedy said he fully supports the recreation center, and as a small business owner he knows a good deal when he sees it.
The city’s efforts to open marijuana shops are taking too long, Porta said, and Grand Junction’s tax money is just going to Palisade and De Beque.
Generally, Kennedy touted his experience as a police officer with Grand Junction as being helpful understanding public safety issues, and his experience as a real estate investor for understanding housing issues.
Kennedy also said the city needs to lower fees and help bring higher paying jobs to the area so people can afford housing.
Weckerly spoke about her experience owning small businesses, and also serving on Grand Junction’s planning commission.
“I vote regularly on land-use issues that are shaping the future of Grand Junction,” Weckerly said.
Weckerly said small business owners need a seat at the table in local government, and the city should be trying to bring in higher paying jobs to Grand Junction.
Porta, who works for Xcel Energy, told those assembled she is an active participant in her union and will be a voice for Grand Junction’s workers if elected.
“I get to see every neighborhood in Grand Junction,” Porta said. “I’m in people’s yards. I get to give your dogs biscuits.”
Porta said higher wages for workers will help competition in Grand Junction.
“I don’t want to see teachers living out of their cars like they are in Aspen,” Porta said.
The Redlands Rotary has two more debates scheduled, with District B set for Feb. 24 and the at-large seat set for March 3.