School District 51 employees now have a choice between Monument Health and Community Hospital when selecting a health care plan.
The District 51 School Board approved entering into a contract with both Community and Monument Health at its Nov. 12, 2019, board meeting, but employees could start choosing between the two insurance plans in March.
New coverage for those who go with Monument Health will begin May 1, according to District 51 spokeswoman Emily Shockley.
Adding Monument Health’s integrated health plan includes access to Primary Care Partners, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Family Health West, Delta County Memorial Hospital and multiple independent physician groups in its network.
Employees can also opt to remain with Community Hospital’s CHP program, which has served the district since 2012.
The plan provides access to primary care services, as well as lifestyle medicine, a diabetes medication incentive program, virtual urgent care and more.
“We are extremely proud of the work we have done to help lower the cost of health care in our community,” Chris Thomas, president and CEO for Community Hospital, said in a press release.
“We were trailblazers in this effort, and now others are following our lead.”