The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office is in the process of dismissing cases in which Colorado State Patrol Troopers used a justification for traffic stops that has since been ruled faulty by the Colorado Supreme Court.

In some cases, CSP troopers would pull suspects over using the “three-second rule,” a provision in the Colorado Driver’s Handbook that states cars should allow three seconds of travel time between them and the car in front of them.

