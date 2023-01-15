The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office is in the process of dismissing cases in which Colorado State Patrol Troopers used a justification for traffic stops that has since been ruled faulty by the Colorado Supreme Court.
In some cases, CSP troopers would pull suspects over using the “three-second rule,” a provision in the Colorado Driver’s Handbook that states cars should allow three seconds of travel time between them and the car in front of them.
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in September that the Colorado Driver’s Handbook does not constitute state law, and therefore invalidated the stop.
“We have previously consulted with Chief Packard at the Colorado State Patrol, and we both agreed that it was necessary to dismiss any cases where that grounds formed the basis for the stop,” 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in an email. “It would be unethical for us to pursue a case that we do not have a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial. Here, the Supreme Court has spoken, and we know our evidence will get suppressed.”
The three-second rule justification was often used by CSP’s Smuggling, Trafficking and Interdiction unit in Fruita.
That unit drew attention recently when Sergeant Aaron Laing, who oversaw the unit, was found to have altered reports to remove mentions of unmarked law enforcement vehicles that were involved in or in the area of traffic stops. Laing is no longer with Colorado State Patrol.
Trooper Christian Bollen was involved in the stop that led to the Colorado Supreme Court’s Ruling.
In that case, as well as several others that have been dismissed, Bollen used a delineator post on the side of the road as a fixed object and counted aloud, before using the three-second rule to justify the traffic stop.
That was the second time the Colorado Supreme Court ruled against Bollen in 2022. In June, the court ruled he did not have probable cause to search a vehicle because he did not have any physical evidence illegal activity was occurring. The Colorado Court of Appeals did uphold one of Bollen’s stops in December. In that case, Bollen pulled over a driver for briefly crossing the center line of the road while driving about 16 miles per hour under the speed limit.
In a Dec. 7 letter, Rubinstein said he had concerns with Bollen’s credibility because Bollen had omitted information about unmarked law enforcement vehicles involved in a traffic stop during a court hearing. The stop in question prompted the investigation into Laing’s conduct.
Rubinstein said he was unsure how many cases had been affected by the three-second ruling because cases are not tracked by the reason for the stop.
“We have lost some on appeal, we have had some suppressed. We have dismissed some that we believe would be suppressed. Not all are for the exact same statutory misapplication,” Rubinstein said.