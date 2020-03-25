The District 51 School Board held an entirely remote business meeting for the first time on Tuesday evening with all board members calling in from home. Community members were also encouraged to watch via social media and send in their questions online.
The board touched on the district’s COVID-19 response and how the recent transition to remote learning was going. An executive order from the Governor’s Office closed all Colorado school buildings through Friday, April 17, as District 51 will be moving to remote learning starting on March 30 with new lesson plans online each week.
Earlier in the day, Chromebooks were handed out to students and parents at area schools as online learning becomes the new normal for students across state.
Superintendent Diana Sirko provided the COVID-19 update to the board, admitting that there are more unknowns than knowns at this point. She remained confident in the district’s staff, teachers and students in making remote learning work.
Student’s coursework will begin with two lessons starting on the 30th, and three lessons per week starting the following week.
“Once you get going it’s not more difficult, it’s just different,” Sirko added.
Teachers will monitor workload for students, as some high schoolers could get up to 24 lessons per week, and make adjustments as necessary if things get overwhelming.
“Knowing that staff doesn’t have a ton of time to prepare for this, we’re trying to do a good faith effort to create opportunities for education to continue... knowing that this could last for the rest of the school year,” she explained.
At elementary schools, teachers were asked to provide a reading or language arts and math lesson during the week, whereas older students received lessons for each course, as teachers begin to find out what reasonable expectations are for students, Sirko said
“It’s exciting to see how people are coming up with great ideas to make this work,” District board Vice President Paul Pitton said.
One question that continues to come from parents is what will happen with senior graduation.
“I’ve received a great number of questions and calls about graduations... There are so many unknowns,” Sitko said. “We don’t know when it will take place.”
Another issue brought up was summer school. Sirko said they are planning to have summer school, just like graduation, but did not have much more information beyond that at this time. “As we get closer to it, we will have much more information for you,” she added. “It’s a hard time to be able to predict much.”