District 51 is keeping its school-sponsored trips within Colorado. at least through the end of March.
According to a statement from District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko, the move is being made as COVID-19 coronavirus strain continues to spread across the country.
The announcement reads: “Based on the recent information and guidance sent out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Mesa County Public Health, we are issuing a travel directive for the remainder of March that we have NO school-sponsored trips out of state or out of the country.
“As the situation is changing on an hourly basis, we will examine the status of the disease progression at the end of March or before, if needed, and make any determinations for April at that time.”
District 51 spokeswoman Emily Shockley said this decision will impact several trips including one to France that was scheduled to leave today as well as a sports trip to Arizona that had to be cancelled. She added that trips within the state are still scheduled, including the Colorado Mock Trial State Tournament in Golden beginning March 13, the Colorado Knowledge Bowl 2020 State Tournament held at Colorado State University on March 16 and a regional robotics competition on the Front Range on March 21.
“As far as we know, none have been cancelled and those are still planned,” she added.
The decision to cancel out-of-state trips for March came from the superintendent, who consulted with state and local health agencies along with the district’s athletic director before making the decision.
“We’re not the only ones making this hard call,” Shockley added.
Spring break for the students will begin Thursday as District 51 will disinfect all surfaces in area schools and will continue to do so after students and staff return.
Further, they urged people who may be displaying symptoms to not come to school and to self-isolate or get medical attention.
For information on local response to the disease, visit https://health.mesacounty.us/covid19.