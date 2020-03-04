With the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading to more states, the School District 51 Board of Education met for a work session Tuesday evening and discussed how the schools were preparing.
Superintendent Diana Sirko told the board the district leadership was meeting weekly and getting guidance from Mesa County Department of Public Health, as well as using information from the Centers for Disease Control.
“We’re looking at what is the guidance in relation to the coronavirus,” Sirko said. “At this point there are still no identified cases in the state of Colorado, although we do know it’s in states around us.”
While there are no cases in Colorado, the respiratory disease has spread to at least a dozen states. Sirko said the district was preparing for the potential spread of the virus to Colorado and Mesa County. She said the outbreak of norovirus last fall, which led to the closing of all District 51 schools, may have had the unforeseen benefit of preparing the district for this outbreak.
“We are doing comprehensive cleaning, for instance, in all of our schools,” Sirko said. “The good news/bad news about last November is we had the opportunity to really beef up all of our resources so that we have the equipment.”
Sirko said the district was continuing to purchase cleaning equipment and supplies. The district will have the ability to fully sanitize an elementary school in as little as 90 minutes, she said.
Board member Amy Davis, who is also a physician, said she wanted the district, in the event there were large number of absences, to provide some way for students staying home to keep up on their assignments. She said providing a way to keep students who were experiencing symptoms, even if they were mild, at home would help in preventing further spread of COVID-19.
“Sometimes people are healthy with these symptoms, but you don’t want folks coming to work or school ill. So you’re asking someone who feels all right anyway to stay home because they may have mild symptoms, but they’re still contagious,” Davis said. “We want to support that, I would think, as a district and provide for ways for kids to continue their studies at home.”
Davis said keeping anyone with symptoms home is critical. COVID-19 has been deadliest among older people and people with existing health conditions. As such, Davis said preparing the schools benefits the entire community.
“We’re protecting their (the students’) frail elderly grandparents, their adults in their homes who may have lung disease,” Davis said. “Kids don’t get severely ill from this, that has not been the case. We’re not actually doing this for the kids, we’re doing this for the community.”