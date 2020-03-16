Mesa County Valley School District 51 will remain closed to its 22,000 students following spring break through April 10 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
This district made the announcement Monday afternoon and Superintendent Diana Sirko sent a letter to parents, which was also posted to the district’s website. Sirko said they made the decision after monitoring the situation and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Combined with spring break this will be a total of four weeks that the schools will be without students. Sirko said the CDC is recommending schools remain closed for eight weeks and that the district may decide to lengthen the closure.
“We originally thought, should we do one week at a time and see where that goes, but they said we really wouldn’t get much change from one more week,” Sirko said. “So we went to three weeks and they are recommending eight weeks.”
This is the second time this year the district has made the decision to close all its buildings due to a viral outbreak. It closed for two days in November due to a norovirus outbreak.
The district does build in days for school closures, Sirko said, but it will exceed the number it had planned for, which may require adding days to the end of the school year. In an effort to continue to educate students and mitigate the lost days, Sirko said they plan to begin online learning on March 30.
“You can certainly extend classes and days a little bit longer once our students are back in after April 10,” Sirko said. “A lot of that is just seeing if there's a way you can add more time. The state has also let us know that if we are able to offer online and remote opportunities for students many of those would be counted in the number of hours and be used toward meeting our requirements.”
Students will be allowed to check out Chromebooks and families without internet access can contact Spectrum, which is offering a free 60-day connection, Sirko said. Teachers will be back to work on March 23 and will be working to develop online curriculum and activities for students.
“I do not anticipate it’s going to be a five day a week type thing,” Sirko said. “Many of those activities may take more than one day. This issue is just making sure we are creating those learning opportunities for our students in that time that we are not able to have them physically in class.”
While teachers will be back at work and receiving a paycheck Sirko said some hourly employees will not. For those employees she said they should check with their supervisor.
Sirko said she understood the situation some families will face as they try to find day care for their child or children. She said the school will continue to provide breakfast and lunch at several locations for students who need that service. She said parents should regularly check the districts website for updates at www.d51schools.org/resources/covid19.
“We don’t take this lightly at all,” Sirko said. “It was a very difficult decision to come to this because we recognize the role we play for working families, but we needed to do what we overall felt was best for the health and welfare of our students, our staff, our community.”
The Colorado High School Activities Association, on Monday, announced that a decision will be made by March 30 if high school athletics and activities will be allowed to resume on April 6.