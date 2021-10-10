Diana Sirko, superintendent of Mesa County Valley School District 51, warned parents in her latest weekly update about their children participating in harmful TikTok challenges.

TikTok is a social media platform, in which, among other things, users occasionally encourage other users to participate in various “challenges.”

Several district schools were damaged last month when students took soap dispensers off the walls as part of a TikTok challenge called “Devious Licks.”

Sirko warned that the “Devious Licks” trend might be part of a series of monthly challenges that encourage students to participate in dangerous or harmful behavior.

The report included a list of trends and says, “While we cannot verify whether these new challenges are real, we felt it important to bring them to your attention just in case.”

The supposed trends encourage assaulting staff members, sexually harassing other students and vandalism. For example, October’s “challenge” is said to be “Smack A Staff Member.”

“Each challenge could get a student in serious trouble — some with potentially life-changing legal consequences, not to mention consequences at school,” Sirko said.