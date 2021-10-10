featured District warns parents and students against dangerous TikTok challenges By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Oct 10, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Diana Sirko, superintendent of Mesa County Valley School District 51, warned parents in her latest weekly update about their children participating in harmful TikTok challenges.TikTok is a social media platform, in which, among other things, users occasionally encourage other users to participate in various “challenges.”Several district schools were damaged last month when students took soap dispensers off the walls as part of a TikTok challenge called “Devious Licks.” Sirko warned that the “Devious Licks” trend might be part of a series of monthly challenges that encourage students to participate in dangerous or harmful behavior.The report included a list of trends and says, “While we cannot verify whether these new challenges are real, we felt it important to bring them to your attention just in case.”The supposed trends encourage assaulting staff members, sexually harassing other students and vandalism. For example, October’s “challenge” is said to be “Smack A Staff Member.”“Each challenge could get a student in serious trouble — some with potentially life-changing legal consequences, not to mention consequences at school,” Sirko said. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Student Tiktok School Parents Diana Sirko District Challenge Mesa County School District Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView