Derek “DJ” Dickey’s family, friends and associates had to keep a secret from him for more than a year, a far greater length than originally planned.
Somehow, they made it until Tuesday before the secret was finally revealed.
In a ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton originally slated for Nov. 17 of last year, the Grand Junction Lions Club surprised Dickey by presenting him with the 2020 Hometown Hero Award, the 19th that has been awarded.
The Hometown Hero Award is given annually to a non-Lions Club member in the community “who is an unsung hero, a volunteer whose work is generally unrecognized by the public.”
Dickey organized a project to build a shelter at Central High School that served as an outdoor classroom for Mount Garfield Middle School for several years, became an Eagle Scout master and advancement chair, and earned three college degrees — all while legally blind.
“I’m very, very humbled,” Dickey said. “I don’t feel I deserve it, but if others feel I deserve it, who am I to question their wisdom? It (sinks in how much I’ve accomplished) today. It didn’t really sink in, but being here with my family and people who have been with me through my journey, it’s really sinking in.”
When Dickey was a small child, he suffered a seizure, forcing him to relearn basic functions such as walking. When he was 3, he began to lose his vision because of a condition called cone-rod dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder that affects cones in the retina, leading to less visual acuity and increased sensitivity to light. He has sight, but without clarity.
Despite his early setbacks, he was never deterred. He joined the Boy Scouts of America with his best friend and worked his way up to Eagle Scout.
In his early teenage years, he also wanted to learn to ski, so he enrolled in what was then the Powderhorn Handicapped Ski Program. Eventually, the program became Colorado Discover Ability. Since his initial foray on the slopes, Dickey has volunteered with Colorado Discover Ability for 20 years in the skiing and outdoor recreation programs.
Dickey attended Clifton Elementary, Mount Garfield Middle and Palisade High schools before earning his associate degree in horticulture from Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, his bachelor’s degree in history from Fort Lewis College and, more recently, his master’s degree in public administration from Fort Lewis and Colorado State University.
His childhood Scout leader, Tom Verdieck, was among those in attendance for his latest honor.
“It’s always rewarding to be able to see a young man develop through life, set their goals and be able to serve the public and other people,” Verdieck said. “Derek, I think, sees it just as a personal passion. It’s a part of his DNA. It’s ingrained in him to be able to help people learn about disabilities, educate them, help people that have disabilities get over that stigma of ‘I can’t do this.’ He’s a perfect example of ‘Yes, you can.’ ”
Former Lions Club President and Hometown Hero Co-Chair Reford Theobold gave a speech in which he slowly revealed that Dickey would receive the honor, eventually prompting tears from the 19th winner. After a 10-minute video presentation in which various people in his life spoke about his impact, Dickey briefly addressed the conference room, citing his late grandmother as the bedrock in his foundation of public service.
“This year is unique. We’ve been honoring these unknown and unsung volunteers for over 20 years, but we’ve never honored someone who started out as a recipient of volunteer services, and then, in turn, became one of that organization’s volunteers,” Theobold said.
“This program has been a little about Scouting and a little about Discover Ability, but it has been a whole lot about one man who started serving others, then learned how to lead, and finally learned how to shape others into leaders as well.”
Dickey was joined by his sister Jamie, Verdieck, Michele Rehl from Discover Ability, Eagle Scout candidate and protégé Ross Winters, and friend Scott Bonner.