DMV2GO

DEREK KUHN/Department of Revenue

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles offers a new mobile program called DMV2GO. It can provide pop-up driver’s license offices, as well as an office on wheels almost anywhere in the state. The service is meant to help underserved Coloradans, including those who live in rural areas. The program’s recreational vehicle and sports utility vehicle are shown above near Pagosa Springs.

Motorists now can get the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to visit them almost anywhere.

A new service started by the division this month is available to those who request it — although not as a house call — to allow motorists primarily in rural areas to get in-person services without having to go to a DMV office.