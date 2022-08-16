The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles offers a new mobile program called DMV2GO. It can provide pop-up driver’s license offices, as well as an office on wheels almost anywhere in the state. The service is meant to help underserved Coloradans, including those who live in rural areas. The program’s recreational vehicle and sports utility vehicle are shown above near Pagosa Springs.
Motorists now can get the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to visit them almost anywhere.
A new service started by the division this month is available to those who request it — although not as a house call — to allow motorists primarily in rural areas to get in-person services without having to go to a DMV office.
Called DMV2Go, the service is designed for businesses or organizations to schedule a time and place for its mobile office to come to them.
The service, which has a recreational vehicle and two pop-up sports utility vehicles, primarily is intended to help people who can’t easily get to an office and don’t want to or can’t go online.
“One of our priorities is to continue to find innovative ways to offer our services, and our DMV2GO does just that, bringing DMV offices to our customers in an easy and convenient manner,” said Electra Bustle, DMV senior director in the Colorado Department of Revenue. “We are excited to bring more flexibility to doing work with the DMV and add to our convenient service delivery options like myDMV, kiosks, @Home Driving Knowledge test and the myColorado app.”
The service offers the same services as any standard driver’s license office, except for driver’s license tests.
The service has been piloted in limited areas of the state since last summer.
During that time, it has served motorists living in long-term assisted living centers, the homeless and those who have been subject to natural disasters, such as the Marshall Fire in Boulder County last year.
Motorists also can use the department’s online page, mydmv.colorado.gov, to access all services without having to go into an actual office.