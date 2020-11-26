Anyone who has business before the county’s Division of Motor Vehicles while it remains in the current red “severe-risk” alert level due to the pandemic should expect some delays.
That’s not from long lines, but because the DMV office is only allowing for people to come in by appointment.
“What we’ve done for our main office to mitigate as much exposure as we possibly can for both the staff as well as the citizens is having our clerks at every other desk, putting about 12 feet between each clerk,” said Deputy County Clerk Belinda Knisley. “Then, we’re rotating half the clerks in the morning and half the clerks in the afternoon, so there’s about a four-hour exposure to the public.”
For the time being, the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, which operates DMV services in the county, is encouraging people to use alternative methods for renewing license plates or whatever else they need, but should make an appointment if that’s not possible.
Those methods include going online at mydmv.colorado.gov, calling on the phone or using the mail. The office also has a long list of other online links motorists can use for such things as changing titles, getting new license plates or registering a new vehicle.
Information on all that, including phone numbers to call or addresses to use mail paperwork, can be found at the clerk’s “Skip the Trip” link on its website at clerk.mesacounty.us.
Moving to appointment only is designed to help minimize person-to-person contact not only for residents, but DMV staff as well, Knisley said.
Part of the plan includes closing the Clifton and Fruita DMV offices entirely to the public, and using the main office in the Mesa County Central Services Building on Spruce Street for appointment only.
The Clifton office will be used only by staff as an added call center to aid the public, Knisley said.
“We’re preventing the stacking up of the public either inside or having them wait in their automobiles or standing out in the cold by only taking appointments, and then being allowed in the lobby during that time,” she said.
Knisley said that three people in the clerk’s office, including herself, have tested positive for the coronavirus, and all now have recovered.