Daily Sentinel reporter Dennis Webb reached out to Grand Junction medical doctor Ken Scissors to ask him some specific questions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
Q: This pandemic is hitting Colorado around the same time as spring allergy season is arriving. What advice do you have for people trying to determine whether they may be showing signs of COVID-19 infection or are simply experiencing symptoms of seasonal allergies?
A: Please understand that my answers are general and not to be used as specific advice for anyone’s personal situation.
If you are sick, consult your medical provider.
That said, if a person has predictable seasonal allergy symptoms that arrive on schedule in typical fashion, chances are they are simply having their usual allergies.
If, however, the symptoms are different than usual, they should contact their medical provider.
Similarly, if a person has never had allergy symptoms and now has sore throat, cough, congestion, or other new symptoms, those are more likely due to a viral illness (COVID-19, flu, or other) than allergies, and should prompt a call to their medical provider. Fever, deep chest cough, and/or shortness of breath are worrisome symptoms for COVID-19 and mandate immediate medical attention.
Q: Can you talk about recently issued recommendations about wearing face coverings and why you consider that measure to be so important to follow?
A: Gladly! The virus is spread through air and moisture we breathe out (or from our hands if we cough or sneeze onto them). Masks are key to stopping us from spreading it to others and may help protect ourselves from catching it.
Masks are easily made at home and only need to be worn when around other people outside the home. They are proven throughout the world to make a huge difference in how badly a community is hit.
Along with social distancing and hand washing, masks are essential to limit the viral spread.
Q: What is your sense of how people are doing locally when it comes to social distancing, hygiene practices such as handwashing, and other measures to try to slow the spread of COVID-19?
Do you think the public has really made a difference in flattening the curve or could be doing a lot better?
Is there anything specifically that you could suggest we could do more of or do better in this regard, or that you think the public has really excelled at and is worthy of praise?
A: I agree with Friday’s Daily Sentinel editorial “We’ve done well. We can do better.”
I believe the rate of new infection is going up less steeply because of a pretty good public response, but it’s important to realize that the curve is still going up.
The goal is to see the curve plummet downward, not just go up slower. That requires doing what our state and county health departments are now urging: Take the big three preventive measures — distancing, masks, and hand sanitizing to the most stringent levels now while there’s still a chance to reverse the upward curve we are still on.
Strict prevention adherence by everyone right now is the only thing that will substantially limit the human and economic damage — this can’t be emphasized enough.
Q: You work at St. Mary’s Medical Center and previously worked at Community Hospital and the local Veterans Affairs Medical Center. What’s your sense of how prepared health care facilities are at this point for when the peak of the pandemic hits locally?
How do you think health care workers will hold up when it comes to things such as keeping up morale and balancing the desire to serve patients, but also avoid exhaustion and burnout, not to mention getting infected themselves?
A: I think the health care system locally is doing the best they can with what is available. The degree of planning, cooperation, and coordination is exemplary.
I am awed by the competence and dedication of leadership and staff alike.
Unfortunately, grossly inadequate testing capabilities and marginal personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies are hampering our efforts.
Time will tell if we get a surge that tests our mettle to the highest degree, but from what I’ve seen so far, I think we’re up to the task.
Q: What kinds of long-term lessons do you hope the health care community, government from the local to national level, and the public at large will learn when it comes to preparing for future pandemics and getting through them with the fewest deaths and least economic impact possible?
A: The prudent course is always to use the good times to prepare for the bad.
As demonstrated by the Sentinel’s recent example of former president George W. Bush’s fervent but ultimately stymied efforts to prepare for future pandemics, we know what to do, but often wind up kicking the can down the road.
Basically, it’s the old fable of the three little pigs. This experience shows us that we need to build out of bricks, not sticks.
Q: If you’re
comfortable sharing about this, is there anything you’ve witnessed yet in terms of patients with COVID-19 and/or the people who treat them that has been particularly poignant, heart-wrenching, uplifting, etc., and has stuck with you?
A: The leadership, initiative, and camaraderie in the hospitalist department I work in at St. Mary’s has been inspirational.
Q: Would you care to make an educated guess as to when the worst of this health crisis will be over, at least locally and perhaps nationally and globally?
A: That’s a tough one, probably more suited for an epidemiologist.
I am certain, though, that it will be longer than we hope if everyone doesn’t crank up the protective measures right away.
If they do, then my best guess as a physician is that perhaps by June we’ll be able to shift to repairing the damage and preparing for the next round.
Q: Is there anything else that you’d particularly like to touch on with regard to COVID-19?
A: You’ve done a great job of bringing up the main issues. My final point of emphasis is how important it is for public and private leaders and business owners to model good protective behaviors and insist their staff comply fully.
This is crucial right now and in the coming weeks to stave off the worst of it, and will allow them to return to a semblance of normal operations sooner.
Thanks for this opportunity to share my thoughts on this devastating pandemic.
Stay safe.
Ken Scissors MD is a Grand Junction physician specializing in internal medicine.
He has worked at Community Hospital, the local Veterans Affairs Medical Center and now works at St. Mary’s Medical Center.