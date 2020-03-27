A new docu-series, “Sex & Murder,” will feature an episode on Paige Birgfeld, taking a look at the local investigation into her disappearance in the 40-minute show. The episode will air at 9 p.m. EST on Monday on HLN. (Check local listings.)
Birgfeld, 34 at the time, was last heard from on June 28, 2007 and her remains weren’t found until March, 2012. In the days following her disappearance, details surfaced about her second life, where she moonlighted as an escort known as “Carrie” to her various clients, including the man who was ultimately convicted in her kidnap and murder.
Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein’s voice can be heard in the trailer for the episode describing the evidence in the case.
Lester Jones was convicted of the murder and kidnapping in the case and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in December 2016.
Episode description: “Mom’s Deadly Secret”: When Colorado soccer mom Paige Birgfeld suddenly vanishes, a small town is left on edge. As cops start to dig for clues, they make a shocking discovery: this devoted mom was living a secret double life. Exclusive: final interview with Paige Birgfeld’s father.