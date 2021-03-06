The 19-year-old charged with murder after a plastic bag containing human remains was reported to police had been planning the killing for months, according to the unsealed affidavit in the case.
Brian Cohee II, charged with first degree murder, tampering with evidence and tampering with a deceased body, agreed to talk with police the day he was arrested and admitted to the killing, said the affidavit, which was unsealed on Friday.
On the night of Feb. 27, Cohee took his car out in search of a victim, something he had done several times in the past, he reportedly told investigators. For the past six months he said he had taken regular drives at night, observing homeless camps. Cohee specifically was targeting the homeless community because he thought it would not attract much attention, he told police.
That night he came across a man sleeping under a canvas cover in the area of the Grand Avenue footbridge on Crosby Avenue.
Cohee told police he used a large kitchen knife to kill the man, who has been identified by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office as Warren Barnes, 69, of Grand Junction.
Barnes had been reported missing on March 1 by a temporary work service, the Grand Junction Police Department said earlier this week.
Cohee described to police how, dressed in a blue one-piece jumpsuit and wearing a mask and rubber gloves, he mutilated and dismembered the body. He bagged several body parts and took them home where they were stored in his closet. He then returned to the crime scene and placed some of the remains in the trunk of his car, the affidavit said.
Cohee then drove to an area boat ramp and disposed of those remains in the river. However, in the process his car reportedly became stuck and partially submerged at the boat ramp. He was able to “locate a tow truck at that point, and the Grand Junction Police arrived,” the affidavit says.
Two days later, March 1, police responded to a call from someone who had discovered the remains in Cohee’s closet.
During his conversation with investigators, Cohee described an interest in death and morbidity, stated he had mental health issues and referenced an earlier incident in which he killed a cat.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 16.
HOMELESS IN MESA COUNTY
Cohee told investigators that he had targeted the homeless population because he felt it would attract less attention, according to the arrest affidavit.
Multiple national advocacy groups have published surveys showing that unhoused residents are at increased risk of being victimized in a crime.
Clarita Inman with HomewardBound, a local homeless services nonprofit, said across the nation, especially in larger metropolitan areas, targeted attacks on the homeless are more common.
“It’s a vulnerable population and, at times, these individuals are seen as an easy target,” Inman said.
Inman estimated that around 1,000 individuals were experiencing homelessness in Mesa County.
“What I can say is that these individuals are all personally connected,” she said. “Most of the individuals that receive our services watch the news and when info like this is reported, they learn it like the rest of the community.”
Inman hasn’t collectively discussed this incident with HomewardBound residents but if anyone needs support, she will be sure to direct them to the appropriate services.