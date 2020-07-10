An Oregon project that could provide access to international markets for locally produced natural gas won another federal approval this week.
The Department of Energy action on the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project proposed for Coos Bay, Oregon, comes as it continues to face challenges winning state-level approvals, and also challenges in court.
On Monday, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette announced the department’s order letting the project export gas to countries with which the United States doesn’t have a free trade agreement, but trade isn’t prohibited under federal law or policy. The department already had approved exports by the project to nations with free trade agreements with the United States.
This week’s decision follows approval of the project by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in March.
In a statement, Brouillette said DOE’s action “serves to further expand opportunities for U.S. LNG abroad, particularly in the growing markets of Asia, and encapsulates what the Trump Administration has been working hard on for the past three years — providing reliable, affordable, and cleaner-burning natural gas to our allies around the world.”
Pembina Pipeline Corp., the Canadian company behind the project, said in an email that DOE’s order “marks another momentous step forward for Jordan Cove. The Project represents a significant opportunity to bring tremendous economic benefits to the State of Oregon and Western Colorado and make a positive contribution to address global climate change.”
Andrew Browning, president of the Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative, said in a news release that the action “represents much more than an approval to export LNG. It represents a decades-long path for domestic LNG to help create jobs in construction, maintenance and operations throughout the western North American natural gas supply chain, as well as steady tax revenue and economic opportunities for rural communities and sovereign tribes in producing regions.”
The initiative includes Mesa, Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties in Colorado; state agencies in Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico; the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation, and the state of Baja California in Mexico.
Allie Rosenbluth, with Oregon project opponent Rogue Climate, called the DOE decision “insignificant and unsurprising.”
“It does not change the fact that Jordan Cove LNG cannot move forward at this time. Pembina has been denied key permits from the State of Oregon and will never be able to show that Jordan Cove LNG qualifies for these permits that protect our communities,” she said in a news release.
The state of Oregon, environmentalists and landowners along the route of the proposed 229-mile pipeline in Oregon that would supply the project also have asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review FERC’s decision. So has Pembina, which is challenging certain terms of FERC’s approval.
According to Stacey McLaughlin, a landowner on the pipeline route, impacted landowners have filed a new motion asking the court to invalidate FERC’s approval, and to more immediately issue a stay on the approval to prevent Pembina from pursuing eminent domain proceedings to acquire pipeline right of way. The motion argues that FERC violated the law in allowing eminent domain for a pipeline that will only export gas, and that the court previously ruled against FERC in a case in Ohio in which only about 17% of the gas was to be exported.
In its decision, the Department of Energy considered objections from project opponents who contend Jordan Cove could end up using gas produced only in Canada. DOE responded in part by noting Jordan Cove’s contention that it can’t meet its gas supply needs without accessing Rocky Mountain gas, and its customers may seek out U.S. and/or Canadian gas based on price differences varying over time, and seek multiple supplies in order not to be impacted by disruptions in gas production or transportation.
“The evidence … indicates that the Project will provide new market access for natural gas producers in the U.S. Rocky Mountains, providing economic and market benefits that otherwise would not be realized,” DOE says in its order.