On the morning of July 14, Cheryl and Michael Ungar boarded their 10-year-old standard poodle, Zeb, at RUFF Around the Edges in Grand Junction for what they called a “trial run” to see if it would serve as their preferred doggy daycare in the future.
Little did they know that their day would become every pet owner’s worst nightmare.
The Ungars told The Daily Sentinel that they received a frantic call at 2 p.m. saying that Zeb had collapsed. They met at a local veterinarian’s office, where the co-owner of RUFF Around the Edges, Tabitha Oliver, handed Zeb to them in the parking lot — having already died.
Zeb’s death prompted an investigation by Mesa County Animal Control, which has cited Oliver for cruelty to animals or neglect of animals. Oliver will appear in Grand Junction Municipal Court in an arraignment hearing Sept. 20.
The Ungars said they immediately doubted Oliver’s claims that Zeb had suddenly collapsed, as all the signs showed that Zeb — whose black fur only served to make him more susceptible to extreme heat — died from a heat stroke. They also claimed they took Zeb to the veterinarian’s office three days prior to his death and he was deemed to be in good health for his age.
“He was left outside unattended in the mid-day heat, being a black dog, and he suffered a heat stroke and died,” Cheryl said. “We don’t know how long he was unattended. It was obviously quite a while, and he shouldn’t have even been out playing in that kind of heat. We were very specific with them, saying, ‘No more than 30 minutes of playtime. He’s not a high-energy dog.’ ”
“Rigor mortis had already set in for the corpse at that time, so when they handed us the dog, his legs were stiff, his mouth was filled with grass, his eyes were open, his tongue was hanging out,” Michael added. “We laid him on the floor at the vet’s office and the vet took vitals, tried to get a reaction from his eyes, and he said, ‘He’s passed. Rigor mortis has set in, as well, so this took place a while ago.’ ”
Oliver disputes handing over a “corpse” when she met with the Ungars. She also noted that RUFF Around the Edges covered the veterinarian bill as a courtesy to the Ungars and offered to pay for a necropsy. In addition, she said she believes the dog must have been in ill health when he arrived at the facility.
“For this to happen in our care is absolutely killing us and our business,” Oliver said.
Michael said that the veterinarian measured the dog’s temperature after it had died. The gauge’s top temperature was 106 degrees, but the body’s temperature was too hot to be recorded. Michael noted that this was the body’s temperature after more than half an hour of being inside an air-conditioned vehicle and the air-condition’s veterinarian’s office.
“As soon as the vet pronounced him as dead, I went out and Tabitha was still in the parking lot,” Michael said. “I told her that the dog had passed and asked if she could tell me what happened. All she said was, ‘I’m sorry,’ and then she got in her car and drove away.”
The Ungars told The Daily Sentinel that they repeatedly reached out to RUFF Around the Edges to find out what happened to their dog and at least find some closure, but were ignored. They believe Oliver has been intentionally avoiding them and the subject.
“How can you just kill someone’s dog in five hours and have no remorse? At least send a card, literally something,” Cheryl said.
“We got cards sent to us by the vet who pronounced him dead,” Michael added. “We got a card from our regular vet. We got a card from his groomer. The person directly involved in his death has given us radio silence.”
When the Sentinel reached out to Oliver, she confirmed that the Ungars have been trying to get in contact with her and that the lack of a response is intentional. Oliver accused the Ungars of “harassment” and said her lawyer is drafting a cease and desist letter to send to the Ungars. Further, she said that she was respecting a request from the Ungars to leave them alone.
Once the Ungars realized that they wouldn’t be hearing back from Oliver or RUFF Around the Edges, they approached the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Care Facilities Act (PACFA) Program, the state’s licensing and inspection program, to report the death. When a pet death happens at a facility, the facility is required to report it to PACFA within 72 hours, but according to Cheryl and Michael, when they informed PACFA of Zeb’s death, the program told them that RUFF Around the Edges hadn’t reported a death.
PACFA informed them that, for multiple reasons, it likely wouldn’t be able to revoke RUFF Around the Edge’s license — even though, according to the Ungars, PACFA confirmed that the facility has failed inspections in the past.
By PACFA standards, a facility has to fail three inspections within a year to have its license revoked. If the license holder is found guilty of animal abuse, that could also lead to the license being revoked, but this won’t apply to RUFF Around the Edges.
Even though Oliver, as the co-owner, has been cited for animal cruelty or neglect, she isn’t the license holder; Lance Ferguson is.
Because of its high standard for revoking a license, PACFA recommended that the Ungars report Zeb’s death to Mesa County Animal Control. Michael said that Mesa County Animal Control Director Doug Frye informed him that the investigation found enough evidence to cite Oliver.
When The Daily Sentinel contacted Mesa County Animal Control for comment, the agency declined, citing “an active investigation.”