More than a quarter-million dollars in grant funding is being directed toward a project aimed at removing tamarisk along the Dolores River.
The grant is a part of the Restoration and Stewardship of Outdoor Resources and Environment (RESTORE) program for Colorado.
In total, more than $3.1 million went out to 10 restoration projects in the state, according to a press release from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
The funding is administered by numerous groups including Great Outdoors Colorado and partners from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Gates Family Foundation, Occidental, Corteva Agriscience, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Bureau of Land Management.
On the Western Slope, the group Conservation Legacy received $260,008 for tamarisk removal on the Dolores River below McPhee Dam. The project looks to “restore 500 acres of stream bank and 35 miles of wetland habitat, as well as restore the river to a resilient, self-sustaining state,” the release said.
The 10 grant projects are meant to capitalize on $8.7 million in matching contributions for a total on-the-ground impact of $11.8 million, the release said.
“We’re very grateful for the opportunity to partner with so many esteemed organizations to support large-scale restoration projects leading to meaningful outcomes across the great state of Colorado,” said GOCO Executive Director Chris Castilian. “And thank you to the grantees working so diligently on the ground to accomplish them. We’re pleased that this program provides a single-source funding opportunity, streamlining application processes and creating efficiencies in getting critical restoration work completed.”
Other projects receiving funding in Colorado include restoring forest health at the headwaters of the Arkansas River in Chaffee County, improvements to riparian floodplains and wet- lands in Summit County, and sagebrush restoration in northwest Colorado to improve greater sage-grouse habitat.