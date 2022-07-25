Sometime around 1870, a small group of Ute Native Americans gathered on the east side of the Uncompahgre Plateau to undertake domestic chores. The group — probably an extended family band — spent weeks or even months at what is now called the McMillen Trade Goods Site.
The Utes who stopped there refurbished their ammunition and created beadwork and metal decorations for their clothing and their horse bridles.
They cut metal from flattened tin cans to make cone-shaped decorations known as tinklers. They used metal tools such as a triangular metal file, a crude tweezers and a folding pocket knife.
“It’s one of those sites where you feel like the people who were here walked away from it yesterday,” said Curtis Martin of Palisade, the principal investigator for The Wickiup Project, which conducted a recent archaeological assessment of the McMillen Site.
For example, there was a nearly straight line of small glass beads tracking across a good portion of the 7-acre site.
“Someone walked across the site or rode a horse with a broken bead string,” Martin explained.
Elsewhere, the glass beads and the metal items were deposited in concentrated clusters, evidence of where the Utes of 150 years ago spent time working on them.
Martin led the assessment of the McMillen Site last August, and completed a report this month for the History Colorado-State Historical Fund. Colorado Preservation Inc., a Denver-based nonprofit that works to preserve historical sites throughout the state, acted as the administrative organization for the project.
An earlier study showed the Utes of about 1870 weren’t the first natives to visit the site.
In fact, there is evidence of brief native occupations in the Archaic period, perhaps as many as 1,000 years ago or more.
Those visitors worked to flake arrowheads and spear points from stone. There were no metal materials or tools for them, no glass beads and no horses.
More recent than the Archaic visitors were prehistoric Utes — who lived in this region prior to contact with Europeans or soon after the Spanish arrived in New Mexico. Pieces of Ute brownware pots found on the site are evidence of this.
The McMillen Site is west of Montrose on U.S. Bureau of Land Management property. That earlier study was conducted by University of Colorado archaeologist William G. Buckles in 1961, while he was still a graduate student. He wrote about it and other Ute sites in his 1971 doctoral dissertation.
Sixty years later, in August 2021, it was re-examined by Martin and a team working with him that included Holly “Sonny” Shelton as crew chief and two anthropology students from Colorado Mesa University, as well as other volunteers.
In 1961, Buckles could dig up items and take them to a laboratory to be examined.
Martin and his team, however, adhered to a strict “non-collection” strategy. All artifacts they found were photographed and described at the site, then returned to the exact location and depth at which they had been found.
The items Buckles collected 60 years ago are now archived at the BLM’s Canyons of the Ancients Museum and Visitor Center in Dolores, and Martin was able to examine them in conjunction with his assessment of the McMillen Site.
He also worked closely with the BLM and officials with the Ute Tribe in Fort Duchesne, Utah, and the Southern Ute Tribe in Ignacio in determining how to explore the site while protecting culturally sensitive items.
They used a metal detector to find many of the metal trade goods, while the glass beads were discovered on the surface, or in small mounds near the surface.
But they found no remnants of wooden structures such as wickiups, storage sheds or brush fences — the kind of structures that Martin has studied for nearly 20 years as lead investigator first with the Colorado Wickiup Project and now with what’s called The Wickiup Project.
“The uniqueness of this site is that it’s covered with trade goods, but there is no evidence of wood structures,” Martin said. “So, as we examined the site, we tried to find evidence of where there might have been wickiups or other wooden features.”
Because no wooden structures were found, the team could not use tree rings to date the site. However, Martin’s team had two other sources to indicate when the Utes visited the site.
First, there were the glass beads. Throughout his career, Martin has learned that glass beads were larger during the earlier decades of European/American trade with natives.
As the trade continued, the natives sought smaller beads for decorations, and the glass-making companies in Europe complied.
Based on the tiny beads found on the McMillen site, Martin is convinced the site had to be occupied sometime between 1860 and 1880.
Evidence from ammunition found on the site was even more specific.
Photos of all of the shell casings and spent bullets or musket balls found on site were sent to Douglas Scott, a retired National Park Service archaeologist and an expert in 19th century weaponry used in the American West.
“Doug said nothing we found was from before 1868, and none of it was made later than 1880,” Martin reported.
Since that fit closely with the dates established based on beads, Martin is confident the site was occupied by the Utes sometime from the late 1860s through the 1870s.
At the site, there was evidence that the Utes had at least one muzzle-loader, based on a .50 caliber ball and percussion cap that were found.
Additionally, the Utes must have had several Henry or Winchester repeating rifles, based on spent cartridges found. There was also a tiny ball likely fired from a small-caliber rifle or a shotgun.
Ammunition from a big-bore Spencer rifle showed the resourcefulness of these Utes, who apparently had no Spencers of their own. The team found several empty Spencer cartridges that had not been fired.
The Utes at the McMillen Site “pried out the lead and took the gunpowder” from the Spencer ammo to make ammo for their own weapons, Martin said.
Also found at the site were buttons made from shells, ball buttons and tubular glass beads. Altogether, the team found 221 different artifacts at the McMillen Site.
“The findings were above and beyond what we expected,” Martin said.
They demonstrate that Utes in the latter half of the 19th century not only had up-to-date trade goods, but they were adept in using or modifying them to suit their needs.
Martin and his team strongly recommend the site be considered eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.
Even though it is not now threatened by human activity, that designation would help protect if threats arise in the future.
Martin has also recommended periodic monitoring of the site to ensure it is not being damaged, as well as some test excavations that could help determine where there were wickiups, campfire hearths or other important features on the site.
Sources: Interview with Curtis Martin; Introduction to “The Archaeological Assessment of the McMillen Trade Goods Site in Montrose County, Colorado,” by Curtis Martin.
