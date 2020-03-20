Those “flushable” wipes you’ve been buying are not actually flushable.
Wastewater treatment professionals are telling residents to not throw anything into the toilet that is not toilet paper, as it can cause issues within the wastewater pipes and at the treatment plant. Clifton Sanitation District Manager Brian Woods said he is already seeing an increase in wipes and other material during regular cleaning.
“When they back up the pipes, it’s going to back up the sewer and cause problems in homes along sewer mains,” Woods said. “We haven’t experienced any of that yet and I don’t anticipate it, but it is possible. If we get enough of these hand wipes down in the sewer it could cause a problem.”
While the product may say “flushable” on the packaging, you still should not flush them, Woods said.
“Even though some of those products say flushable, it’s a misnomer,” Woods said. “They are not flushable. They do not biodegrade readily. They don’t break up in the wastewater system quick enough. They tend to clog up and cause a tremendous amount of disruption in the system.”
With toilet paper hard to come by, Grand Junction Wastewater Services Manager Kurt Carson said he is anticipating issues arising from more people turning to other products. When that happens, in addition to potentially clogging the pipes, Carson said it can also clog pumps and cause other issues at the wastewater treatment plants.
“We’re not seeing any issues right now, but we are anticipating that it could become a large maintenance issue, especially if, due to the shortage of TP, people start flushing those,” Carson said.
Both Carson and Woods had the same message: if it’s not toilet paper, throw it in the trash.