As crews continue to make progress fighting the Grizzly Creek Fire, fundraising efforts have begun to help pay for restoration work on lands damaged in the incident.
The National Forest Foundation is accepting donations as the U.S. Forest Service’s congressionally designated partner that can solicit funds on behalf of the agency, according to a Forest Service news release.
Also, the nonprofit Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers group, which does trails work, said it is launching the Glenwood Canyon Restoration Alliance with partners including the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, city of Glenwood Springs and Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. The alliance will coordinate fundraising and community action and has formed a website, www.gcrestorationalliance.org.
The fire began Aug. 10 along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon and has burned more than 32,000 acres. It closed the interstate through the canyon for two weeks, until the highway was reopened Monday.
The National Forest Foundation was chartered by Congress. According to its website, it “engages Americans in community-based and national programs that promote the health and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System, and administers private gifts of funds and land for the benefit” of national forests.
Donations related to the Grizzly Creek Fire are being accepted by the foundation at https://support.nationalforests.org/campaign/grizzly-creek-fire/c296831. According to that link, a fundraising goal of $100,000 has been set.
In a news release announcing the fund’s establishment, the Forest Service said the fire “has changed the landscape of the White River National Forest and severely impacted parts of one of Colorado’s beloved natural sites, Glenwood Canyon. A geologic wonder of the American West, the canyon is a vital transportation corridor and provides essential economic, cultural, recreational and scenic values to millions of users.
“Restoration of the canyon and adjacent areas impacted by the fire is critical to local communities who steward these lands, as well as the small businesses and industries that rely on tourism, recreation and healthy landscapes,” the Forest Service said in its release.
It said funds donated to the National Forest Foundation will be available to the White River National Forest and partners for projects to help restore the landscape and repair infrastructure for public access. The Forest Service expects restoration work to start next year after needs are identified.
The canyon is home to the Colorado River and a popular stretch of rapids for river-runners, a bike path, and several hiking trails, including one to iconic Hanging Lake. Fortunately, the Hanging Lake area has suffered minimal damage from the fire.
As of Tuesday morning the fire was 44% contained and 775 personnel were assigned to it. Oversight of the firefighting effort was handed over Tuesday from the Great Basin Type 1 incident management team to the Alaska Type 1 team. Type 1 teams are brought in to handle the most complex wildfire and other emergency incidents.
While I-70 is open again in the canyon, traffic is limited to one lane in each direction in part of the canyon, and motorists also are being advised to prepare for the possibility of occasional closures due to the fire or related issues such as debris flows in the case of rain. On Monday evening, the highway briefly was closed to allow helicopters to drop water following a report of a fire flareup.