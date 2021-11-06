State Sen. Kerry Donovan on Friday officially dropped out of the race for the Democratic Party nomination for the 3rd Congressional District.
Donovan, whose Colorado Senate district includes Delta County, said she did so because of the new congressional district maps, which not only does not include her hometown of Vail, but her Wolcott ranch as well.
The current map that has been in use for the past decade includes Wolcott in the district, but not Vail, and Donovan was hoping that all of Eagle County, and not just a small portion of it, would be placed in the redrawn district.
“The congressional maps failed to recognize the complexity of rural Colorado, and instead divided communities, protected incumbents and ignored Coloradans’ voices,” Donovan said in a statement. “As a result, there is no viable path forward for me to remain in this race, and I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Congress.”
The new 12-member independent redistricting commissions approved by voters in 2018 to redraw congressional and legislative district lines added competitiveness to the mix of criteria in drawing lines, but only after other more traditional criteria is met, such as compactness and minority voting rights.
Last month, when a final map was submitted to the Colorado Supreme Court, Donovan had suspended all fundraising efforts. By then, she had raised more than $1.9 million, more than all of the other Democratic candidates combined, making her the frontrunner.
Still in the race to challenge U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, includes Sol Sandoval of Pueblo, Don Valdez of La Jara and Colin Wilhelm of Glenwood Springs.
“Senator Donovan has been an advocate and a champion for her district, and I want to express my gratitude for her hard work and dedication to rural Colorado,” Sandoval said.
“Throughout the course of her career, she brought the issues of western Colorado to a place of prominence in Denver,” Wilhelm added. “She fought diligently and hard for the people of her district and Colorado.”
Boebert, who has raised nearly $2.8 million in her first re-election bid, is to face Durango Republican Marina Zimmerman in the June primaries.
The newly redrawn district, which the high court upheld earlier this week, is more favorable for Republican candidates than it was before. The old map favored conservative candidates by about 6 percentage points, but the new one increased that to about 9 points.
“The district becoming redder is an advantage for Republicans,” Zimmerman said. “However, after talking with constituents in CD3 for the past several months, I am confident there’s a real silent majority present among GOP voting block in CD3, and it’s OK for them to choose a different Republican on the ticket.”