She may not officially live in the 3rd Congressional District, at least not yet, but state Sen. Kerry Donovan is emerging as the clear fundraising frontrunner to be the Democratic candidate to challenge GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert next year.
In the second quarter of 2021, Donovan pulled in nearly $457,000 in the last three months, bringing her total campaign contributions for the year to more than $1.1 million since she entered the race in February.
Boebert, whose latest fundraising figures were not yet available, was at nearly $846,000 by the end of March. That means she’s likely to have had many more donations since then.
Boebert’s latest filing with the Federal Election Commission shows that one of her donations in March was for $11,900 from a Telluride-based investor, Michael Harvey. Such a contribution is more than four times the campaign finance limit under the Federal Elections Campaign Act.
It is not yet known if Boebert plans to refund some of that money.
Regardless, Donovan said her fundraising numbers show that voters want someone else representing the vast district.
“Coloradans have seen me deliver real results time and again, and are ready for that proven leadership in Washington to lower their health care costs, take action to combat climate change and protect our public lands,” she said.
In recent weeks, Boebert has stepped up her outreach to voters, saying she’s working to help battle drought and wildfires, protect water rights and defend the nation’s borders.
Still, she continues to tie herself to former President Donald Trump, and has attended several of his public events since he left office. She was one of many GOP House members who was with the former president at a border event in Texas on Wednesday, where a Politico reporter tweeted that Boebert shouted that he had won the 2020 race.
There are three other Democrats in the race, but second quarter numbers also aren’t yet available. As of the end of March, however, they had taken in a total about 11% what Donovan has pulled in so far.
Those candidates include state Rep. Donald Valdez of La Jara, whose raised about $67,000; Tafoya Soledad Sandoval of Pueblo, who’s brought in about $45,500; and Colin Wilhelm of Glenwood Springs, who has about $14,000.
A fourth candidate, Silverthorne rancher Gregg Harrison Smith, dropped out of the race not long after Donovan got into it.
A fifth candidate, Durango resident Root Routledge, hasn’t raised any money at all.
While Donovan’s home town of Vail isn’t in the third, though the family cattle ranch where she works in Wolcott is, a new redrawing of the congressional district is likely to include that end of Eagle County.
Meanwhile, the first proposed map would take the San Luis Valley and Pueblo out of the district, meaning that neither Valdez nor Sandoval could be within it.
Still, that doesn’t really matter, at least not legally. Unlike state laws where winning candidates for state and local offices must live in the districts they represent, the U.S. Constitution has no such requirement other than being a resident of a state the congressional district is in.