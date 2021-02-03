State Sen. Kerry Donovan filed paperwork Wednesday in a possible bid for the Democratic Party nomination to challenge GOP U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
While that doesn’t exactly mean that’s she’s officially in the race, filing such paperwork with the Federal Election Commission is the necessary first step to formally announcing.
It also is consistent with her own comments last month about considering such a bid, saying at the time that she isn’t at all pleased with how Boebert has been handling herself since taking office in early January.
“Representative Boebert seems to be more interested in performing instead of working for (CD3 voters),” Donovan told The Daily Sentinel Jan. 23. “She is presenting an image of the West that does not reflect the issues that are important to the people that call it home. The West is much more than Representative Boebert purports it to be.”
Donovan, who could not be reached for comment, represents Senate District 5, which includes Delta County. She currently lives in Vail, but also works a family cattle ranch near Wolcott.
Her filing prompted an immediate response from the Colorado Republican Party. That’s something it didn’t do when others announced bids for the same seat, indicating the party is taking her potential candidacy seriously.
“Kerry Donovan is simply a knockoff version of Elizabeth Warren, the candidate she endorsed for president,” party spokesman Joe Jackson said in a statement. “Donovan’s support for Warren and her far-left policies would guarantee that hardworking families would see their taxes increase and ensure the Democrat’s anti-energy, job-destroying Green New Deal would finally become law."
Two others also have filed similar paperwork with the FEC: Glenwood Springs attorney Colin Wilhelm, Westcliffe resident Gregg Harrison Smith.
The news of Donovan's filing was first reported by Colorado Politics.
Boebert has come under fire since taking office last month that has prompted numerous calls for her to resign, or for the U.S. House to remove her. Much of that criticism has centered over her actions during the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol Building, and her stance on the Second Amendment, saying Democrats can’t stop her from bringing her Glock onto the House floor.
Earlier this week, however, Boebert said that’s not something she’s ever actually tried to do.