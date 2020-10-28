Voters who haven’t yet cast their ballots and are looking for a stamp to get it into the post, stop.
While it’s possible those ballots would reach county clerks’ offices by next Tuesday’s general election, election officials suggest voters no longer try to mail their ballots back, just in case.
Instead, they should chose one of the numerous voter service centers or drop boxes to deliver their ballots.
“Coloradans have been making their voices heard this election with high turnout during early voting,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said. “Voters should return their ballots to one of the hundreds of drop boxes or voting centers across the state.”
This year, Griswold’s office and clerks in the state’s 64 counties have been adding drop boxes and voting centers to make it more convenient for voters to cast their ballots. In Mesa County, there are eight of each, and they are more scattered around the Grand Valley than ever before.
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters said things are going well.
“We have received 50,000 ballots already for processing,” Peters said. “That’s almost 50% of voters that have returned their ballots.”
As of Oct. 1, there are 101,122 registered active voters in the county. To date, nearly 59% of all active registered Democrats here have cast their ballots already, compared to 41% of registered Republicans and 36% of unaffiliated voters in the county.
Statewide, nearly 1.8 million of the state’s 3.6 million registered active voters have cast ballots. That’s about 49% of the total. Of those, Democrats continue to far outpace other voters, casting more than 660,366 ballots, compared to 633,233 unaffiliated and 470,856 Republican voters.
That’s about 60% of all registered Democrats, 47% of Republicans and 43% of unaffiliated voters.
In the 29 counties that make up the 3rd Congressional District, the percentages are essentially the same, with 59% of Democrats, 47% of Republicans and 41% of unaffiliated voters casting their ballots. As of late Monday, 3,168 more Democrats and 2,899 more unaffiliated voters have cast their ballots than Republicans.
Peters also is reminding voters to remember to sign their ballot envelopes, using their normal signatures; make sure they place their ballots into the envelopes that are addressed directly to them; do not put more than one ballot into an envelope, such as a family member’s; and whatever postmark ends up on their ballot envelopes if voters try to return them by mail at this point won’t count, only ballots that physically are received in the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.