Voting Centers

These in-person Voter Service Polling Centers are already open and will remain so until Election Day:

• Mesa County Central Services - 200 S. Spruce Street, Grand Junction.

• Mesa County Fairgrounds - 2785 US Hwy 50, Grand Junction.

On Friday, these two additional centers are to open:

• Clifton Christian Church - 3241 F 1/4 Road, Clifton.

• Fruita Civic Center - 325 E. Aspen Avenue, Fruita.

On Monday, one more opens:

• Colorado Mesa University - 1100 North Avenue, Room UC217, Grand Junction.

• And on Election Day (Tuesday) the final three will open

• Victory Life Church - 2066 Highway 6 & 50, Fruita.

• Goodwill - 630 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction.

• Department of Human Services - 510 29 1/2 Road, Suite 1060, Grand Junction.