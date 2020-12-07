The private food-delivery service DoorDash has contributed $500,000 to a special fund created in Colorado to help restaurants create outdoor space to serve patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That donation brings the total the grant program has raised to about $1.8 million to help restaurants stay in business.
“Restaurants are facing a dark winter amid what is the gravest crisis for this industry in living memory,” said Sonia Riggs, president and chief executive officer of the Colorado Restaurant Association, which helped start the program with the governor’s office and Xcel Energy.
“They have said repeatedly that they need cash relief and increased capacity to have the best chance of surviving the pandemic,” Riggs said. “The Outdoor Grant Program offers both via funding for winterizing patios for the cold months. While this program will help many, it is not the silver bullet, and we join the governor in asking Washington to step up and do its part to make sure our restaurants and communities survive.”
To date, 129 restaurants across the state have received aid from the grant program.
In Grand Junction, that includes such restaurants as 626 on Rood, Bin 707 Foodbar and Rosco’s Inc.
Establishments that applied for funding in its first round but did not win a grant need not re-apply. Their applications are automatically moved to the second round of grant approvals.
The Winter Outdoor Grant Program started with a $500,000 seed donation from Xcel Energy and the Xcel Energy Foundation. The private utility also is providing an additional $50,000 for every $500,000 that is raised, up to $250,000.
Other donations have come from the Colorado Health Foundation, MDC Holdings, New Belgium Brewing Co. and the Denver Broncos Charitable Foundation.
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade also put in $500,000 from its Economic Development Council’s Strategic Fund.
During last week’s special session, state lawmakers also approved direct payments and sales tax breaks to help those businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, particularly restaurants and bars.
“In Colorado, we take care of our own and I am thankful to state legislators for their collaboration to create lifelines for the small businesses and restaurants who are at the heart of our communities through tax and license fee relief for bars and restaurants,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “This important assistance will help our restaurants survive the challenging months ahead.”
For information or to donate to the fund, go to cooutdoordining.org.