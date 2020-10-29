Halloween will look a little different this year. Though carved pumpkins and spooky decorations can be seen at homes across the valley, who will be participating in trick-or-treating and how that might look will be a decision every parent needs to make.
When determining how to celebrate Halloween this year, health officials locally, statewide and nationally are all saying the same thing. Stay away from high-risk activities.
“When we think of Halloween it’s trick-or-treating, it’s outdoors,” said Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr.
He wanted to see candy laid out in individual servings to avoid cross-contamination with people reaching into a bucket.
“I’m most concerned about gatherings, especially indoor gatherings with the weather getting cooler,” he said. “I would encourage people to be outdoors as much as possible. Informal gatherings have been our greatest source of infection. I encourage people to keep their distance.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding high-risk activities this holiday.
Higher-risk activities, according to Mesa County Public Health, include participating in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, attending crowded costume parties held indoors and going to an indoor haunted house.
More moderate risk activities include socially distanced, one-way trick-or-treating, outdoor parties and open-aired, one-way haunted forests.
One thing Kuhr hopes for this holiday is frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer.
“Parents with kids are pretty used to having hand sanitizer and wipes with them at all times. I think it’d be a great idea to squirt hands every few houses,” Kuhr added.
For the Grand Junction Fire Department, firefighters are used to active participants in community events at this time of the year.
“It’s a different Halloween for sure,” GJFD spokesperson Ellis Thompson-Ellis said. “It’s a no-contact Halloween with the community this year. We’re encouraging people to be creative, have fun and be safe.”
Trick or treat street will be hosted in downtown and the southside of Fruita on Friday, with businesses across town participating. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required and the Fruita Chamber is working closely with Mesa County Public Health to comply with guidance for outdoor events.
Fruita Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kayla Brown said on Tuesday that preregistration was closed since they hit capacity at 1,000 people.
“We were going to cut it off at 1,500 people but given the current circumstances we moved to 1,000,” she said. “Everyone will be assigned to specific time slots and we will have staggered check-in every 30 minutes for crowd control and to comply with the county’s outdoor event guidelines.”
There will be two check-in locations at the gazebo in Circle Park and at the Fruita Chamber of Commerce. Trick-or-treaters will start on either end, go in one direction and do a big loop.
Business owners participating will also spread out as much as possible.
“Anybody with an orange pumpkin will be a participating business,” Brown said. “We’re working with the health department on all the guidelines but business owners will be encouraged to hand out prepackaged candy.”
Brown said that three businesses elected to pull out of the event in the past week due to current circumstances.
Last week, the county had its variance rolled back by the state last Thursday, the same it had 74 positive cases recorded in one day. The next day, 81 cases were reported. Both were singe-day highs for the county.
Other Mesa County towns have elected not to move forward with their trick-or-treating-related events. The 2020 Spooktacular trick-or-treating event, held in Grand Junction every year, was canceled earlier this month.