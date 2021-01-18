Construction at the Dos Rios development in Grand Junction continues in the new year with Xcel Energy making progress in relocating the overhead power lines that cross the property.
Trent Prall, director of Grand Junction Public Works, said Xcel is on schedule with its work and the new lines will receive power later this winter.
“They’re anticipating all of the transmission tower bases being poured by the end of January,” Prall said. “The switch- over of those big lines will happen by early March.”
The city’s contractor M A Concrete Construction Inc. also continues work on the site. It is finishing up work on the bathrooms for the project this month.
Prall said while the structure will be complete and the electrical and plumbing will be installed, it will remain closed to the public. Finishing work is needed around the building before it can open.
“M A Concrete is doing well on the overall construction down there on the site,” Prall said. “Bathrooms should be complete here by the end of the month.”
M A Concrete also is installing the raw water lines, which will provide irrigation water to Dos Rios and Riverside Park. He said that caused a closure of the Riverfront Trail last week, but that it will reopen today.
“We had to close the trail down here to get some raw waterline down close to the Fourth Street River Bridge underneath the trail,” Prall said. “It will open back up for a couple weeks here starting Monday and then will close for a longer period of time after that.”
Prall said that part of the project will be to replace the asphalt sections of the Riverfront Trail with concrete. Crews are now preparing the site for other concrete work, which will take place in a few months when the weather allows.
“M A Concrete has all the water and storm drain and sanitary sewer facilities pretty well complete,” Prall said. “They’re continuing to form streets for curb, gutter, sidewalk and pavement.”
In the coming weeks, more activity will be noticeable. Several structures near the Dos Rios development that the city purchased will be removed next month.
“The city did buy a number of properties south of Hale and west of Riverside Parkway,” Prall said. “Demolition of the remaining structures there should happen in early February.”
Prall praised M A Concrete for its flexibility throughout the project. He said they remain on course to finish the infrastructure installation by June.