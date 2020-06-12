At a business conference last fall Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton stood before the attendees and mapped out Grand Junction’s plans to develop the riverfront at Dos Rios. Bob Gibson with RM Construction was watching and knew he needed to hear more.
“Caton was up there talking about the project,” Gibson said. “So he’s showing slides and everything. I saw it and got real excited. He got about ten feet off the stage and I was there to talk to him. So that’s how it started.”
Now Gibson’s company along with a development group are nearing an agreement to purchase Dos Rios and construct a multi-use neighborhood along the river. The unique nature of that project is what drew him to it, Gibson said.
“I’m very familiar with Grand Junction,” Gibson said. “I’ve lived here. There’s just nothing around here like that. I know the success of mixed use developments elsewhere and they’re really cool. Everybody wants one. This is huge for this town.”
RM Construction is based out of Glenwood Springs and works on everything from affordable housing to high end mansions in the Aspen area, Gibson said. He said they brought in a development group they had worked with in the past for this project, which he said is going to be large in scope.
“If it’s done right, and we will do it right, it could be big for this town,” Gibson said. “It’s probably going to be a $100 million project for us. So it’s big.”
Grand Junction, like the nation, is facing economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus and the resulting economic downturn. However, Gibson said the timing of this project is beneficial. The city will be putting in infrastructure like roads and sidewalks this fall and Xcel Energy will begin moving power lines from the property in September. Construction of the actual buildings planned for the development wouldn’t happen until next spring or early summer, Gibson said.
“Our outlook on the economy is, in the long term, it’s going to be just fine,” Gibson said. “Short term if this was something we were busting out of the ground now and hoped to get it done in six months, maybe we’d pause.”
Work is still being done behind the scenes and a purchase agreement has not yet been signed between the city and the developer. However, Gibson said he did not foresee any issue finalizing the agreement.
The development will take a phased approach to the build out, Gibson said, over the course of several years. They are still working on those plans, but when it is all completed he said he envisioned a space that would be a gathering place for the community.
“We’re thinking of a lot of entertainment, restaurants, nice places where families can go,” Gibson said. “A husband and wife can go out to dinner and have a nice time. A destination where people can go spend a Saturday and have dinner and walk around and enjoy all the different amenities down there.”
As it moves forward Dos Rios will be added to the list of new amenities on the riverfront. From new attractions at Las Colonias Park to the riverfront trail, Gibson said the Dos Rios development is something he was excited to see added to the community.
“This can be something extremely special,” Gibson said. “With everything else going on down there with the amphitheater, all the other things they are putting in, the river trail, this could turn into a huge draw for this town.”